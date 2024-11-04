1Kosmos Field CTO to Moderate Panels on Digital Identity and Security at Identiverse Chicago and New York

Christine Owen to join identity and security leaders to discuss the role of digital identity in safeguarding organizational infrastructure

Christine has over a decade of experience as an identity and zero-trust consultant, specializing in cybersecurity and identity access management (IAM) for the public and private sectors. Her background includes developing IAM and zero-trust frameworks and operational procedures to enhance security across organizations.

Identiverse Chicago



The Identity-Security Confluence

WHO:



Moderator:

Christine Owen, Field CTO, 1Kosmos

Speakers:

Andrew Cameron, Technical Fellow, Identity and Access Management, General Motors

Megan Shamas, Chief Marketing Officer, FIDO Alliance

Garima Sharma, Director, Identity Governance and Administration, CyberSolve

WHAT:



This panel will examine the convergence of digital identity and security in organizational infrastructure. Topics include passkeys, zero trust, and authorization, with insights on leveraging these technologies for both enabling and securing organizational digital identity data.

WHERE: Kinzie Forum, Convene, 333 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607

WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2024, 9:30 AM – 10:15 AM

Identiverse New York



The Identity-Security Confluence

WHO:

Moderator: Christine Owen, Field CTO, 1Kosmos

Speakers: Arynn Crow, Senior Manager, User Authentication Products, AWS Pasha Benenson, Principal Sales Engineer, HYPR



WHAT:



This panel will examine the convergence of digital identity and security in organizational infrastructure. Topics include passkeys, zero trust, and authorization, with insights on leveraging these technologies for both enabling and securing organizational digital identity data.

WHERE: Enterprise 1-3, Convene, 360 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017

WHEN: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 9:30 AM – 10:15 AM

HOW:



About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers and residents to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information. 1Kosmos performs millions of authentications daily for government agencies and some of the largest banks, telecommunications, higher education and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

