1Kosmos Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer to Present at KuppingerCole European Identity and Cloud Conference 2022

Mike Engle will Participate on Two Expert Panels Covering Web3 and Decentralized Identity

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain—1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced that Mike Engle, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, will present on two panels at the upcoming KuppingerCole European Identity and Cloud Conference 2022 on May 11.

WHO: Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer for 1Kosmos, is a proven information technology executive, leader, and entrepreneur with expertise in information security, business development, and product design/development. He previously served as head of InfoSec at Lehman Brothers, where he was instrumental in designing and implementing the bank’s security program. As a co-founder of Bastille Networks, he helped create a powerhouse in the radio frequency security sector.

WHAT: Digital Identity & Web3 – Rethinking Business Models

This session will explore next generation web3 platforms, how they will enable a future where blockchain, decentralized networks and AI create more secure and private identity with users at the center, and what new business models in banking, healthcare and commerce they will make possible.

Centralized vs. Decentralized: Pros, Cons, Use Cases

This session will look at the transition from current centralized approaches to identity to a decentralized model based on Self-Sovereign Identity that allows unique, private and secure peer-to-peer connections between two parties. The panelists will discuss the advantages, disadvantages and use cases associated with each model.

WHEN: Digital Identity & Web3 – Rethinking Business Models, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 12:20—13:00 (Central European Summer Time)

Centralized vs. Decentralized: Pros, Cons, Use Cases, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 14:50—15:20 (Central European Summer Time)

WHERE: Berlin Congress Center in Berlin, Germany, and worldwide via virtual live stream.

HOW: For more information visit https://www.kuppingercole.com/events/eic2022. To schedule a conversation with Mike Engle, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net.

About 1Kosmos



1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos



marc@mgpr.net

617-877-7480