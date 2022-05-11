1GCX Launches New Exchange Platform to Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Through Sustainable Innovation

Through 1GCX, the world’s greenest crypto exchange, organizations and individuals are empowered to invest in the new Carbon Economy to start the journey to net-zero

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–1GCX, the world’s greenest global exchange, announces today the launch of its new 1GCX centralized crypto exchange. 1GCX combines the power of blockchain with sustainable practices to enable secure crypto trading and create traceable carbon exchanges within the free market to herald a new Carbon Economy™.

Global temperatures are rising at a rate of 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit per decade since 1880, and 79% of U.S. individual investors and 99% of millennial investors are interested in sustainable investing. It’s never been more important for both organizations and individuals to have more environmentally conscious investment options. By trading on 1GCX, organizations and consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe and the UK, will be able to trade currency, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, on a secure and sustainably focused exchange.

Unlike other crypto exchanges, the 1GCX platform was created to facilitate trade, provide umbrella governance, and enable interoperability between the crypto and carbon markets. Through the platform’s wrapped Proof of Work (PoW), transactions within the network will be represented by reserves and will be wrapped on the settlement ledger until assets are moved off the exchange, reducing the amount of PoW energy consumed.

Through the 1GCX platform, users can contribute to a net-zero economy via exchange data that is backed-up in real time while all user information is encrypted. 1GCX will also run on green data centers which will be powered by solar, wind and hydropower.

“Blockchain can’t solve sustainability issues directly but is a magnificent tool we have in the chest,” said 1GCX CTO, R.A. Wilson. “Blockchain and related internet technologies are equipped to address ESG in ways that corporate regulation is not, including contract enforcement, asynchronous accounting structures, and facilitating a creative economic environment to overcome challenges.”

In addition to its sustainable operability, 1GCX also utilizes accounting mechanisms which provide full finality of crypto transactions, smart contracts to allow for fungibility between carbon offerings and crypto markets, and more. 1GCX also leverages the highest security protocols, testing, and certification in the industry for accounts, assets and compliance. The platform’s security features include two factor authentication, AIS-31, and regional access controls to prevent unauthorized account activity and sanctions compliance.

“Cryptocurrency doesn’t need to be limited to ‘monetary centric transactions’ as a technology,” said Michael Wilson, President & COO of 1GCX. “Combined with the efforts of accounting for carbon, using 1GCX will allow investors to buy and trade new products and services in the open market that will increase economic growth and velocity.”

Current 1GCX platform features include:

20 available coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dogecoin and others. Commodities include physical gold and silver, with plans for more to come.

Real-time trade settlement

Fully insured by Lloyds of London

Desktop and mobile applications (Apple and Android)

Complete KYC with live facial recognition

Best in Class Security: Custom Vaults and Security: ISAE-3402 certified AIS-31 tested for custodial encryption

24/7/365 availability , market data and trading

, market data and trading Trade confirmation

Monthly Statements

Integrated cold storage and custodian wallets

The 1GCX exchange is now live and ready for trading at 1GCX.com.

About 1GCX



1GCX is a cryptocurrency and tokenized carbon credit exchange created to facilitate trade, provide umbrella governance and bring interoperability between crypto and carbon markets. Through the platform, organizations and individuals are empowered to trade cryptocurrency while reducing their environmental impact. For more information on the world’s greenest crypto exchange please visit 1GCX.com.

Twitter | LinkedIn

Contacts

Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz



Red Lorry Yellow Lorry



gcx@rlyl.com