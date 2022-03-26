Home Business Wire 1847 Goedeker Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal...
1847 Goedeker Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker” or the “Company”), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on Goedeker’s investor relations site at https://investor.goedekers.com. The phone number for the investor conference call is 1-844-881-0136 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6507 (international); please ask to join the Goedeker Q4 2021 Earnings Call.

If you are unable to participate during the live call, the call will be recorded and later made available on the Company’s website.

About Goedeker

Goedeker is a content-driven and technology-enabled shopping destination for appliances, furniture and home goods. Since its acquisition of Appliances Connection, Goedeker has evolved into a growth-oriented ecommerce platform with a distinct offering of core, premium, luxury and private label brands that can be accessed through a convenient point-and-click experience. The company’s priorities include offering an expansive selection, high-touch product expertise and reliable shipping from its expanding, nationwide fulfillment network. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

