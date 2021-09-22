13 Brilliant Korean Tech Companies at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–South Korea placed first in the 2021 Bloomberg World Innovation Index that measures the top 50 countries using dozens of criteria with seven equally weighted metrics, including research and development spending, manufacturing capability and concentration of high-tech public companies.





13 Korean tech companies specializing in various technologies such as AI, AR/VR, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Green Tech, and IoT are participating at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, which will be a fully virtual event from September 21 to 23 (PDT).

There will be a pitch event of the Korean companies where their innovation and technology will be showcased on Wednesday, September 22 at 11 AM (PDT). The event can be viewed after registration using the Free Expo Code.

The companies and their solutions are listed below.

Artificial Intelligence

Business Canvas : AI-Powered Document Management Platform ‘Typed’

Cochl : Sound AI Platform with Ambient Sound Recognition beyond Voice Recognition

Visual Camp : Eye Tracking Software Solution without Hardware

Wayne Hills Ventures : AI Software which Converts Text to Digital Video Content through TTV, ML, and NLP Technology.

AR/VR | 3D Display

Augmented Knowledge : AR/VR Solution Specialized for Aviation Maintenance

Alpha Circle : VR Engine for Considerable 360° 3D VR Image Improvement through Image Segmentation and Synchronized Playback Algorithm

SiliconArts : Real-time Ray Tracing GPU Technology for Servers, Workstations, PCs, Mobile, and VR/AR Headsets

Technology for Servers, Workstations, PCs, Mobile, and VR/AR Headsets Mopic : Light Field 3D Display for Immersive Visual Experience

Cybersecurity | FinTech

Infosonic : Inaudible Sound Wave Technology for Near-Field Data Transmission

Spiceware : Data Security and PII Protection Services for Building Infrastructure Utilizing Cloud , Big Data , and AI.

, , and AI. SSenStone : Authentication Security Solution through One-Time Authentication Code (OTAC) that Requires No Server Connection

Green Technology | IoT

Marine Innovation : Bio-based Plastic Technology Utilizing Seaweed Extract

Willog : Cloud-based Real-time Logistics Monitoring Solutions that Logs Temperature, Humidity, Light, and Shock Data during Package Transportation

