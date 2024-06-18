11:11 Systems Named HPE North America Service Provider of the Year

11:11 Systems recognized for cyber resilience and cloud services innovation and leadership

The HPE Partner of the Year Award recognizes HPE partners who exemplify commitment and success in delivering value to their customers on their digital transformation journey. This recognition has been given to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions and meaningful business results. This award was announced at HPE Discover 2024, HPE’s annual edge-to-cloud conference.

HPE awarded 11:11 with this distinction because of 11:11 Systems’ commitment to helping our customers modernize, protect and manage their IT environments. 11:11 Systems and HPE combine industry-leading technology — as well as customized and flexible solutions — managed through our resilient cloud platform. Together, we protect mission-critical applications and data from technology disruption, hardware failure, natural disasters, human error, cybercrime and other threats with solutions such as 11:11 DRaaS for Zerto and 11:11 Managed Recovery, backed by HPE GreenLake.

“All companies today are grappling with the two-edged sword of innovation. On the one hand, technological developments like AI promise to further increase the speed of business, but on the other hand, every technological advancement creates new vulnerabilities for cyberattacks,” said Dante Orsini, chief strategy officer at 11:11 Systems. “Our mission, at 11:11 Systems, is to ensure our customers’ and partners’ critical applications and data are protected while giving them the flexibility to both embrace innovation and place workloads anywhere they choose. HPE has been a critical partner in fulfilling this mission, and we are thrilled to receive this award as their largest cloud services provider.”

“The 2024 HPE Partner Awards are a recognition of the focus and dedication these companies continue to make in delivering successful business outcomes for their customers,” said Simon Ewington, VP of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “Partnering is in our DNA, and celebrating the tremendous investment these winners made in HPE innovation is one way we can showcase the impressive results we deliver together for customers.”

Learn more about cyber resilience with 11:11 here.

About 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11’s resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 1111Systems.com

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & Al, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

