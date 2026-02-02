11:11 Systems Leaders Named to 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs List

Heather Bouvier and Moosa Matariyeh honored for channel leadership advancing cyber resilience

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#1111systems--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Heather Bouvier, vice president of North American channel, and Moosa Matariyeh, vice president of global channels, to its prestigious 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

This is the second consecutive year that Bouvier and Matariyeh have been named to the CRN Channel Chiefs list, underscoring their sustained commitment to channel leadership. With more than two decades of experience in channel sales and strategic partner development across both resellers and cloud service providers, Bouvier leads the North American channel organization at 11:11. She currently focuses on helping partners drive new cloud and network as a service revenue through the company’s channel partner program.

Similarly, Matariyeh brings more than 20 years of expertise in technology solutions architecture and sales. As the leader of 11:11’s global channel organization, he drives the company’s growth strategy and ensures that partners and their customers are equipped with the tools and expertise they need to strengthen cyber resilience, modernize networks and protect mission-critical data. Matariyeh is recognized for his creative problem-solving skills and his dedication to understanding each partner’s business, empowering partners to deliver client solutions that prioritize business impact, leverage cost-effective technology and support sustainable long-term growth.

“CRN’s recognition of Heather and Moosa highlights their outstanding leadership in advancing our channel partner program,” said Dante Orsini, chief revenue officer at 11:11 Systems. “Their commitment to channel excellence—building deep, strategic partnerships, streamlining collaboration and delivering innovative solutions—has significantly strengthened our partner ecosystem. By empowering partners to enhance cyber resilience and accelerate cloud and network modernization, Heather and Moosa have delivered measurable value for customers while fueling new growth opportunities across the channel. We appreciate CRN for acknowledging their exceptional impact.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

This recognition of Bouvier and Matariyeh on CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list follows a year of strong momentum for 11:11 Systems, one of the largest private VMware Cloud Service Provider partners in the world. In 2025, 11:11 was named Global Partner of the Year by HPE Zerto, received the Most Innovative Supplier Award from Telarus and was recognized with the Top Vendor Net Promoter Score (NPS): All Cloud by AVANT.

About 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11's resilient cloud platform. Learn more at www.1111Systems.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

