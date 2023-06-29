<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
11:11 Systems Announces New Case Study with Mono County Superior Court

Mono County Superior Court Partners with 11:11 Systems for Superior Data Protection and Business Continuity

FAIRFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with the Superior Court of Mono County.


The Superior Court of Mono County is responsible for handling the county’s criminal and civil proceedings. Its Superior Court has two branches — North and South — in Bridgeport and Mammoth Lakes, respectively. Set in the scenic Sierra Nevada Mountain range, Mono County is home to over 13,000 residents.

Wearied by the many disruptions and drawbacks of the Court’s previous data recovery solution, the Superior Court of Mono County searched for a provider that could offer more efficient results and address the growing threat of cybercrime. After thoroughly evaluating options and weighing them alongside trusted industry referrals, the verdict was clear: 11:11 Systems, an industry leader in cloud, connectivity and security solutions and long-time Veeam partner, was selected as the centerpiece of its new business continuity strategy. A key factor in the decision-making process was 11:11’s Insider Protection Solution to provide another critical level of protection against threats like spyware, malware and ransomware.

With 11:11 DRaaS for Veeam, 11:11 Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect with Insider Protection, and 11:11 Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 in place, the Court’s mission-critical applications will remain continuously available and secure.

Read the 11:11 and the Superior Court of Mono County case study here.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that holistically addresses the challenges of next-generation managed cloud, connectivity and security requirements. The 11:11 model empowers customers and partners to “Rethink Connected,” which includes integrated services that deliver increased performance, optimization and savings. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.

