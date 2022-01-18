11.2 Ventures Partners With ProfitOptics to Manage Their Technology Infrastructure and Development Requirements

Software Development Firm ProfitOptics Brings Essential Skills And Investment To The Chicago-based Venture Builder Studio

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–11.2 Ventures (“11.2”) is pleased to announce that ProfitOptics (“PO”), a Virginia-based custom software development firm, will be managing 11.2’s technology infrastructure and development needs, as well as investing in 11.2. PO brings expertise in workflow automation, prescriptive analysis, digital transformation, and profit optimization to 11.2’s portfolio of AI-based software companies.

Kurt Johnson, 11.2 co-founder and CEO, stated, “PO is a dramatic upgrade to our technology capabilities. With multiple AI-based companies in different stages of production, we needed to stabilize our technology requirements and optimize our development activities. PO’s proven track record of helping early-stage companies successfully go from 0 to 60 will benefit all our portfolio companies.”

As Jon Ladle, CFO and COO of PO, commented: “The venture builder studio model is a great fit for our capabilities. We have over 150 dedicated business and technology specialists focused on building and managing software for start-ups, mid-size companies, and large enterprises. We are excited about the opportunity to bring our experience and skills to the 11.2 ecosystem. Solidifying a partnership with 11.2 fits well into our long-term growth strategy of supporting forward-thinking and innovative companies.”

PO’s first project will be to build version 2.0 of p3rceive, 11.2’s sales optimization and resource allocation software company. PO will focus on integrating the platform with Salesforce.

About 11.2 Ventures

Building a diversified group of Artificial Intelligence-based companies internally, 11.2 Ventures maintains control and consistency throughout the companies’ growth process and exits them opportunistically. 11.2 Ventures has spent over four years developing an innovative methodology designed to increase the probability that these early-stage ventures will be viable. Borrowing heavily from corporate processes and financial services risk management approaches, 11.2 Ventures has found the formula for consistent and repeatable success.

About ProfitOptics

ProfitOptics is a leader in designing, developing, and maintaining cloud software for mid-size to large enterprises and early-stage companies. ProfitOptics’s proprietary technology platform, Catalyst, allows companies to quickly build and evolve applications to meet their customer and employee needs, accelerating digital transformation across the organization. ProfitOptics enables more efficient operations, presents analytical insights, and delivers margin improvements.

