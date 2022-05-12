100 Thieves Signs Vinnie Hacker as the Organization’s Newest Content Creator

After collaborating with world-class content creators on a series of TikTok, YouTube, and live stream content, Vinnie Hacker has announced his signing with esports and lifestyle organization 100 Thieves.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–100 Thieves signed TikTok star Vinnie Hacker as their newest content creator. He will join the organization’s renowned roster of gaming creators and esports players, including Valkyrae, Kyedae, Hiko, and more.





Vinnie Hacker is a lifestyle creator who rose to stardom with the recent explosive growth of TikTok. With multiple accolades and features in mainstream entertainment, Vinnie quickly amassed over 20 million followers across his social media platforms in just the past 2 years. Vinnie is also a part of the popular TikTok creator group Hype House and recently starred in Netflix’s docuseries about the house.

Vinnie will work with 100 Thieves to grow his brand more in the gaming industry and in-turn will help the brand extend their reach beyond a traditional gaming audience and into a more mainstream audience that is focused on short-form media and a younger demographic.

“For me, being part of 100 Thieves is about being a part of gaming culture,” says Vinnie Hacker. “I love gaming and I love this brand so it’s a dream come true for me to be able to work with such incredible people who have similar passions. I’m really excited for this opportunity and I’m ready to work hard to make great content for everyone.”

Moving forward, Vinnie will be featured in upcoming 100 Thieves brand campaigns and be regularly integrated into activations, content, and more. Fans can expect to see Vinnie expanding into acting, modeling, high-energy content, anime, and sharpening his skills as a streamer in games like VALORANT. Vinnie will continue making content with Hype House and establishing relationships with TikTok and social media creators while now also working with 100 Thieves.

“Vinnie completely blew me away with his energy and passion on gaming and content creation as a whole,” says 100 Thieves CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. “His individual interests complement our team well and he fits right in with the rest of our creators. We’re all really thrilled to welcome Vinnie to 100 Thieves and support his career in gaming.”

Aside from now-retired professional esports player Hiko, Vinnie Hacker is the first new creator announced for 100 Thieves in 2022 and will be the organization’s first-ever member with a lifestyle-focused platform and audience.

Watch the full announcement video here, where Vinnie is seen acting and in stunts with 100 Thieves stars including Valkyrae, Kyedae, Nadeshot, and more.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves (“Hundred Thieves”) is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, CourageJD, and BrookeAB. With over 100M fans worldwide in just three years, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

Check out https://100thieves.com/ for more info.

