100 Thieves Makes First Acquisition in its History with Higround – A Gaming Peripherals Company

100 Thieves will serve as accelerator to the technology hardware startup, Higround to elevate their shared mission and goal of pushing gaming culture forward

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–100 Thieves, the leading gaming lifestyle organization, has acquired Higround, a technology hardware company specializing in design-forward gaming keyboards. Like most culture-shaping brands, Higround releases their limited-edition keyboards and keycaps “drop” style to ensure each release is as unique as their customers.





“Everything 100 Thieves does aims to push gaming culture forward,” said Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Founder & CEO of 100 Thieves. “That’s why we love Higround – they have a similar mindset to take something functional and elevate it with quality and unique design. This is the first time we’ve found a brand that shared our philosophy so I’m excited to make our first acquisition and welcome Higround to the 100 Thieves family.”

With unique graphic designs, monthly drops, and unexpected collaborations, Higround is redefining what it means to be a hardware brand. As a next generation hardware brand, Higround sits at the intersection of peripherals, collectibles, and gaming culture. The brand’s founders, Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, were passionate hardware collectors when they started pushing out their custom keyboards and collectible peripherals in 2020.

“Peripherals are the new sneakers. Gamers aren’t looking for black keyboards anymore – they want to express their personalities through the equipment they perform on,” said Rustin Sotoodeh, Co-Founder & CEO of Higround. “As a young brand, our focus right now is improving our products, and we’re excited to partner with 100 Thieves to build the next generation of hardware.”

To lead this innovation, Higround has also recently hired former HyperX executive Baron Lee to lead the company’s product development.

As the first acquisition in the history of 100 Thieves, this new relationship will be a true collaboration. Higround will maintain the brand identity and operate independently, offering products like collectible gaming keyboards and keycaps while 100 Thieves will serve as an accelerator to support Higround to elevate gaming culture and reach a growing audience.

To kick off the collaboration, 100 Thieves and Higround will launch a special product capsule for their community that consists of a custom keyboard, jelly bag, and hoodie. The products take design cues from the gorpcore subculture and collaboratively merges iconic motifs from both brands. The capsule is available for purchase Friday, October 15 at 12pm PT on Higround.co.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves (“Hundred Thieves”) is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, CourageJD, and BrookeAB. With over 100M fans worldwide in just three years, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a premium gaming hardware & lifestyle brand co-founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu. In 2020, Higround created the first-ever graphic keyboard and since then, has collaborated with ComplexLand, Beats by Dre, and sold out of every drop. Higround’s mission is to elevate gaming culture by redefining gaming hardware.

