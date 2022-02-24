Home Business Wire  1. FC Köln’s Official Chatbot Answers Fans Quickly And Efficiently with Solvemate
Business Wire

 1. FC Köln’s Official Chatbot Answers Fans Quickly And Efficiently with Solvemate

di Business Wire

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX–Solvemate, the leading provider of conversational AI for customer service, today announces a collaboration with the Federal Football League 1. FC Köln. 1. FC Köln welcome their chatbot “Et Lisbätt”, to help fans get the answers they are looking for reliably, 24/7.


Performance Check

1. FC Köln is launching “Et Lisbätt” as a digital service assistant and fans will recognize it in the traditional red and white club colors. “Et Lisbätt” is aimed at season ticket holders but will provide answers to general ticket questions and stadium visits to Coronazeiten. “Et Lisbätt” will also help fans change personal data, such as e-mail address, postal address and bank details. If the chatbot can’t resolve a request, the conversation is routed to an agent via email.

With “Et Lisbätt”, 1. FC Köln offers its members and fans a simple and scalable way to answer questions so service agents gain back the time they need to provide quality customer service. “Et Lisbätt” handles peak request times so customers are not left waiting. If calls do have to be routed, “Et Lisbätt” is integrated with Salesforce service cloud to create a seamless service experience.

What Both Companies Have To Say

Philipp Deipenbrock, Head of Service & Sales Control of 1. FC Köln GmbH & Co. KGaA, commented: “We are always on the lookout for innovative solutions and our chatbot “Et Lisbätt “continues our digital transformation. In recent months, we noticed an increased demand for time-critical service requests due to playing days and Corona. We can now handle this demand in a scalable way to quickly help our members and fans and relieve our employees. That creates real added value for everyone.”

Valentin Dotzauer, Project Manager Service of 1. FC Köln GmbH & Co. KGaA, adds: “The collaboration with Solvemate has been easy from the start. The onboarding by the Customer Success Team was implemented quickly and the setup of the chatbot was super easy. We are very pleased that “Et Lisbätt” is now part of our service offering. ”

Erik Pfannmöller, Founder and CEO of Solvemate, commented: “First-class sports and excellent service, two of my top topics are now united in the fan service chatbot of 1. FC Köln. A successful match that has great potential! ”

Learn more at solvemate.com.

Contacts

Sylvia Jensen

s.jensen@solvemate.com

Articoli correlati

QAD Precision to Exhibit and Speak at 2022 ICPA Annual Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global trade and compliance leader to showcase its global trade compliance software at booth 9 and present on disruptive...
Continua a leggere

Wind River Studio Supports Intel SoCs for Real-Time and AI-Driven Intelligent Systems for Aerospace and Defense Edge Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aerospace--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced support for new...
Continua a leggere

In An Uncertain World The SmartMetric Biometric Credit And Debit Card Brings Heightened Security For Financial Transactions

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#americanexpress--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): the biometric fingerprint activated credit and debit card created by SmartMetric brings a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
GitHub

GitHub apre il database delle vulnerabilità alla community

Sicurezza