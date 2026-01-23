Zycus Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites

This acknowledgment reflects Zycus’ momentum in Agentic AI, comprehensive S2P suite, brand trust and customer outcomes.

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zycus, a global provider in Source-to-Pay (S2P) technology, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites.

We believe the report points to Zycus’ continued investment in Merlin Intake to streamline user experience and Agentic AI to support workflows such as tail-spend management via autonomous negotiation.

This aligns with Zycus’ “Intake to Outcomes” (I2O) belief: simplify how work enters procurement, orchestrate execution with Agentic AI, and deliver outcomes with the right governance and control.

“Being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, customer outcomes, and responsible AI,” said Aatish Dedhia, Founder & CEO of Zycus. “Merlin Agentic AI is designed to move beyond task automation towards end-to-end outcome-based autonomous workflows, contextual decision-making helping procurement teams operate with greater speed, intelligence, and confidence.”

We believe Gartner recognition for Zycus is attributed to:

Merlin Agentic AI with focus areas like intake & autonomous negotiation for tail spend

Comprehensive and organic S2P suite

Strong brand trust and global presence

Superior customer satisfaction

Download the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites to see how vendors are evaluated on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision and why Zycus is in the Leaders Quadrant, CLICK HERE

About Zycus:

Zycus delivers procurement outcomes and not just transactions. Its leadership in Source-to-Pay is independently recognized by leading analysts, and customers worldwide.

By moving beyond Source-to-Pay to Intake-to-Outcomes, Zycus is defining the next generation of procurement. Its unified platform uniquely combines native Intake, agentic AI, and an end-to-end S2P core in a single architecture.

The Merlin Agentic AI Platform brings this vision to life - guiding every request through Merlin Intake, unlocking hidden savings through Autonomous Negotiation, and continuously executing toward outcomes, not workflows.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites, Micky Keck, Magnus Bergfors, Kaitlynn Sommers, Alex Brady, Lynne Phelan, 21 January 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.

Pooja Newar

Senior Marketing Manager

Pooja.newar@zycus.com