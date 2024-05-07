Zuora Announces Date for Its First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern business, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2025 ended on April 30, 2024 following the close of market on May 22, 2024. On that day, Zuora’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Zuora’s financial results and business highlights.





Event: Zuora First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, May 22, 2024



Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET



Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 596-4144



Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 968-2525



Conference ID: 8022374



Replay: 1 (800) 770-2030 or 1 (609) 800-9909 with conference ID 8022374 available from May 22, 2024, 4:00 p.m. PT to May 29, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT



Live Webcast: https://investor.zuora.com, with replay available until May 22, 2025

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite to build, run and grow a modern business through a dynamic mix of usage-based models, subscription bundles and everything in between. From pricing and packaging, to billing, payments and revenue accounting, Zuora’s flexible, modular software platform is designed to help companies evolve monetization strategies with customer demand. More than 1,000 customers around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric and Zoom use Zuora’s leading combination of technology and expertise to turn recurring relationships and recurring revenue into recurring growth. Zuora is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more, please visit zuora.com.

© 2024 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora and Zephr are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Source: Zuora, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Luana Wolk



investorrelations@zuora.com

650-419-1377

Media:



Margaret Juhnke



press@zuora.com

619-609-3919