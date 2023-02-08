Zudy Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Development Products

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppsNOW—Zudy today announced its no-code application development platform Vinyl has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards. Vinyl empowers any business to easily build flexible, custom enterprise applications fast with no coding experience required.

G2’s Best Software Awards recognizes technologies users choose in a broad marketplace of thousands of products. Zudy is honored to be included on this list, thanks to our great customer reviews.

5-Star Reviews on G2:

“Vinyl has made it so easy to bring everyone and all the information together in a seamless and precise platform. Never have we as a company and its many components been able to make this incredible transformation. We plan to roll out Vinyl on every project and across our company, globally.” Digital Execution SME & Sales Consultant at Worley

“Vinyl is extremely easy to use and fast. I cannot believe the amount of flexibility in the product to develop complex applications. After reviewing four different products, Zudy wins hands down.” GM at Slipstream Financial

“We’re very proud to be included on this G2 Top 50 list. Our vision for Vinyl is to make application development free from technology barriers. Any business user can build an app with Vinyl,” said Tom Kennedy, Zudy Founder, and CTO.

About ZUDY

Zudy, based in the United States with 5 STAR (G2, PeerSpot, Gartner Peer Insights) ratings for no-code low-code application development platforms, easily works with all Legacy systems including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and hundreds more. Deploy enterprise grade apps in weeks. All Zudy Apps align with your security including stringent Life Sciences requirements. Zudy has thousands of applications deployed across the globe. Every Zudy App is multi-lingual, web, and mobile friendly with no barriers of technical complexity found in other platforms. Zudy enables every customer to succeed using experts to train your development team until ready to deploy independently. Follow Zudy on Twitter @ZudySoftware and LinkedIn.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To learn more, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

