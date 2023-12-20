Zones Sets New Standards in Sustainability and Environment-Friendly Global Supply Chain Practices

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zones, a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions, extends and demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and environment-friendly global supply chain practices with the attainment of new certifications: R2v3 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications for its Technology Solution Centers, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and employee well-being. With these new recognitions Zones is better poised to help clients achieve their business goals while operating responsibly.





Zones has a long-standing focus ensuring our global supply chain practices enhance, comply and promote continual improvement for not only employee well-being but also our impact on environmental and social governance. Through these practices not only are we keeping our employees and environment safer; we are further demonstrating our ability to protect customers’ data, intellectual property, and assets by expanding our in-house capabilities thereby reducing risk for our customers.

“ These certifications reflect our commitment to sustainability and the well-being of our employees. Our focus on responsible global practices not only ensures a safer workplace but also strengthens our ability to safeguard customers’ data and assets,” said Derrek Hallock, President and COO of Zones. “ These certifications mark a significant step in our journey to operate responsibly and support our clients in reaching their business goals.”

In 2018, Zones affirmed its commitment to delivering quality service by completing ISO 9001:2015 registration and audit, and received the initial certification from our registrar, TUV-USA, Inc., for meeting all applicable requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard for all 4 technology solution centers: Carol Stream, IL; Kent, WA; Cerritos, CA; and Clifton Park, NY. In 2021, Zones was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 recertification and added ISO 14001:2015 certification covering the environmental sustainability requirements. In November 2023, the primary Technology Solution Center in Carol Stream, IL was awarded two new certifications; R2v3, the recycling and reuse standards for handling e-waste responsibly and ISO 45001:2018, the Occupational Health and Safety standards.

About Zones

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staﬃng services. Operating in more than 120 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certification levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. Whatever you need, you can Consider IT Done.

