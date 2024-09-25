Zoho Launches Customizable Low-Code IoT Platform with Pre-built Vertical Solutions to Enhance Business Efficiency and Improve Customer Experience

Scalable support for Industrial IoT, Smart Buildings, Remote Monitoring, and Connected OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) verticals

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, today announced the launch of Zoho IoT, a user-friendly and scalable low-code platform enabling businesses to build and deploy custom IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. Zoho IoT provides businesses with intelligent insights and streamlined operational analysis through seamless collection and management of IoT device data in real time. The platform’s intuitive features empower organizations to automate processes and make data-driven decisions effortlessly, without the need for extensive technical expertise.





Zoho IoT provides industry-specific solutions that can either function as pre-built solutions or can be customized to integrate with other infrastructure to meet the unique needs of customers. Its compatibility with third-party hardware ensures seamless integration into existing systems, allowing businesses to scale rapidly. The platform is built with robust security measures, ensuring data privacy and compliance with global standards.

“The Zoho IoT platform connects a wide range of IoT devices through a cloud-based system that provides robust data integration, orchestration, and visualization capabilities—turning IoT solutions into virtual twins,” said Jason Bloomberg, Managing Director of analyst firm Intellyx. “Leveraging Zoho’s low-code and AI features, customers can develop customized digital twin solutions for complex environments like factories and office buildings, unlocking cost savings and business agility.”

Zoho IoT features advanced AI capabilities, allowing business users to develop powerful custom solutions more efficiently. Leveraging Zoho IoT’s AI capabilities, businesses can transform data into actionable insights, predict system outages, identify anomalies or forecast trends, optimize operations, and enhance customer experiences.

“We believe that connecting Things with business workflows is key to creating a seamless customer experience,” said Mani Vembu, Chief Operating Officer at Zoho. “Zoho IoT is a platform-first solution, designed to offer customizable and flexible features for a range of industries. With its low-code, interoperable, and secure framework, Zoho IoT simplifies adoption while delivering powerful functionality that elevates operational efficiency and customer experience beyond standard offerings.”

Industry-Specific Solutions

In addition to customizable functionality, Zoho IoT provides four vertical-specific solutions:

Industrial IoT: To optimize shop floor productivity, increase machine uptime , and reduce maintenance costs for high-value assets.

To optimize shop floor productivity, increase machine , and reduce maintenance costs for high-value assets. Smart Buildings: To monitor assets, tenants, energy, and facilities under one unified system.

To monitor assets, tenants, energy, and facilities under one unified system. Energy Management: To plan and manage energy consumption efficiently, with complete control over energy data.

To plan and manage energy consumption efficiently, with complete control over energy data. Connected OEMs: To unlock new revenue streams, enhance efficiency, and enable real-time insights and remote monitoring for smart products and connected OEMs.

Zoho IoT also offers targeted point solutions such as temperature monitoring, indoor air quality tracking, vehicle tracking, solar monitoring, water level/leakage detection, and more.

“As a global leader in wastewater energy for sustainable heating and cooling, we needed to empirically demonstrate its real-world impact across multiple customer installations,” said Mike Tanyi, Director of Marketing and IT at SHARC Energy. “Zoho IoT provided an enterprise-grade ‘single pane of glass’ that tracks energy and carbon savings, temperature, pressure, and flow rates, along with automated alerts. This has enabled us to showcase the value of wastewater energy to our stakeholders properly.”

Disclaimer: All trademarks, product names, and company names cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

Pricing

Zoho IoT offers flexible pricing plans, starting from $49 for up to 25 devices and scaling to $499 for up to 500 devices, with the ability to support thousands of devices and billions of data points. For more information around pricing, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/iot/pricing.html.

Zoho Privacy Pledge

Zoho is committed to user privacy and does not rely on an ad-revenue business model. The company owns and operates its data centers, providing full oversight of customer data privacy and security. Over 100 million users globally, across hundreds of thousands of companies, trust Zoho to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html.

About Zoho

With over 55 apps across nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable, employing more than 15,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.zoho.com.

