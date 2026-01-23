Zip Named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites – The Only Agentic Procurement Orchestration Platform to Make the List

Five-year-old agentic procurement orchestration pioneer becomes youngest company ever recognized in the Magic Quadrant

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip, the leading enterprise AI procurement orchestration platform, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites. Zip is the youngest company ever to appear on the Source-to-Pay Magic Quadrant and the only agentic procurement orchestration platform to make the list.

The recognition places Zip alongside established players like SAP, Coupa, and Oracle – companies that have dominated enterprise procurement for over two decades. Founded in 2020, Zip has rapidly emerged as a visionary among these legacy suites by building the only orchestration platform with end-to-end source-to-pay capabilities, where AI agents can operate directly within procurement workflows while enabling a new level of automation and adaptability.

“For years, enterprises have been running into the same challenge: their procurement processes are constrained by the limits of legacy enterprise software,” said Rujul Zaparde, Co-founder and CEO of Zip. “Different solutions have tried to make life under that ceiling more manageable, but none have truly changed the foundation procurement is built on. We believe our placement in the Magic Quadrant reinforces a shift that’s already happening: orchestration is becoming essential to how modern procurement runs. That’s why the future of agentic procurement orchestration will include end-to-end source-to-pay capabilities.”

The Magic Quadrant recognition caps a breakthrough year for Zip. The company has delivered more than $6 billion in customer savings while processing hundreds of billions in spend across 7 million suppliers. Earlier this year, Zip unveiled agentic procurement orchestration at its AI Summit, launching 50+ purpose-built AI agents that autonomously complete tasks across finance, legal, procurement, IT, and security. Enterprise customers including T-Mobile, Dollar Tree, Prudential, and OpenAI have adopted Zip’s platform to transform their procurement operations.

Zip’s trajectory positions the company to succeed even further in the coming year. Zip has invested heavily into R&D this year, with global product and engineering teams in AI hubs across San Francisco, New York, Toronto, and London. In the past 12 months, Zip has also shipped over 1,200 features, guided by a multi-year, customer-informed roadmap. Backed by $371 million in funding at a $2.2 billion valuation, Zip is resourced to lead the category for years to come.

“Zip is the only platform in the world that simultaneously provides agentic orchestration depth and source-to-pay breadth – enabling customers to fix intake immediately, introduce AI across the lifecycle, and modernize on their own timeline,” said Zaparde. “After hundreds of enterprise deployments, we have learned that procurement orchestration is the beginning of a journey and not the end. Zip is the only platform that can continue that journey with you.”

To read the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites, visit www.gartner.com (report ID: G00833291).

About Zip

Zip is the leading AI platform for enterprise procurement. Through one platform, Zip unifies how companies purchase – replacing fragmented tools and manual processes with intelligent orchestration that procurement teams and employees actually want to use. Zip is the only procurement orchestration platform with full intake-to-pay capabilities and has the most widely deployed AI agents in enterprise procurement. Zip has delivered over $6 billion in customer savings and powers modern procurement for hundreds of global enterprises, including Anthropic, AMD, Discover, Dollar Tree, OpenAI, T-Mobile, and more. Visit www.ziphq.com.

