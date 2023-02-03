<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Zingit Re-Launches with a Bold and Fresh Vision for Supporting Total Chiropractic Practice Growth

VERNON HILLS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaSZingit, the leading chiropractic software for total practice growth, today announced its relaunch with a bold vision for the future. With a renewed commitment to investing in its product and customers, Zingit is re-imagining itself as the brand of choice for chiropractors seeking total practice growth.

Zingit is a comprehensive chiropractic software solution that streamlines every aspect of the patient experience, from appointment scheduling and two-way texting to automated reviews and reactivation campaigns. The relaunch reflects Zingit’s dedication to delivering a world-class product that empowers chiropractors to focus on what they do best – helping their patients feel their best.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which reflects our bold and ambitious vision for the future,” said Mark McGinnis, Director of Sales at Zingit. “We are proud to be a part of the chiropractic community, and our relaunch is a testament to our commitment to helping chiropractors succeed. We are confident that Zingit will continue to be the go-to choice for chiropractors looking to grow their practice.”

With the relaunch, Zingit is committing to a bold future with upcoming product enhancements that will revolutionize the patient experience from first engagement and conversion to payment, retention, and reactivation. In addition, its team of experts is dedicated to helping chiropractors get the most out of their Zingit software.

“At Zingit, we believe that technology should make life easier, not harder,” said Martin Edgar, Director of Customer Success at Zingit. “That’s why we’ve worked so hard to create a chiropractic software solution that is intuitive, easy-to-use, and backed by the best customer support in the industry.”

Zingit’s relaunch is just the beginning of a bold new chapter for the company. With a strong commitment to innovation and a passion for helping chiropractors succeed, Zingit is poised to take the chiropractic software industry by storm.

About Zingit

Zingit is the leading chiropractic software solution for total practice growth, designed to streamline every aspect of the patient experience. With a comprehensive set of features, including appointment scheduling, two-way texting, automated patient reviews, online intake, and patient reactivation campaigns, Zingit empowers chiropractors to focus on what they do best – helping their patients feel their best. For more information, visit zingit.com.

Contacts

Media contact:
Linda Fiorito

community@zingitsolutions.com

