Ziff Davis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides 2023 Guidance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) (“Ziff Davis”) today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“Delivering bottom-line growth in Q4 and throughout 2022 is impressive given the challenges in the advertising market and the overall tech sector,” said Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ziff Davis. “While we’ve been judicious in our spending, we continue to confidently pursue organic growth and seek compelling investment choices for our capital.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

On October 7, 2021, Ziff Davis completed the spin-off of its Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (“Consensus”) business. Ziff Davis has classified Consensus as a discontinued operation in its financial statements for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 results. Historical results in this press release represent continuing operations, except for the Statement of Cash Flows, Net cash provided by operating activities and Free cash flow, which are on a combined continuing and discontinued operations basis(1).

Q4 2022 quarterly revenues decreased 2.9% to $396.7 million compared to $408.6 million for Q4 2021.

Net income from continuing operations decreased to $69.2 million compared to $378.9 million for Q4 2021 primarily due to the unrealized gain on investment of $298.5 million recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2021 in connection with the Company’s investment in Consensus that did not recur.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations(2) increased by 0.9% to $106.0 million compared to $105.1 million for Q4 2021.

Net income per diluted share from continuing operations(3) decreased to $1.37 in Q4 2022 compared to $7.81 for Q4 2021. The decrease is primarily driven by the unrealized gain on investment of $298.5 million ($6.15 per share, after tax) recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2021 in connection with the Company’s investment in Consensus that did not recur.

Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations(3)(4) (or “Adjusted diluted EPS”) for the quarter increased 3.7% to $2.26 compared to $2.18 for Q4 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 4.1% to $168.3 million compared to $161.6 million for Q4 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing and discontinued operations was $43.2 million in Q4 2022 compared to $86.3 million in Q4 2021. Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations(6) was $17.8 million in Q4 2022 compared to $60.0 million in Q4 2021.

Ziff Davis ended the quarter with approximately $839.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $1.4 million during the quarter for prior year acquisitions. No funds were deployed in Q4 2022 for current year acquisitions.

Key unaudited financial results for Q4 2022 versus Q4 2021 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations(1) to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the attached schedules.

The following table reflects Actual Results from Continuing Operations, except for Cash provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow, which are on a combined basis of continuing operations and discontinued operations(1), for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts).

Actual Results Three months ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change Revenues Digital Media $321.7 $325.7 (1.2)% Cybersecurity and Martech $75.0 $82.9 (9.5)% Total revenue (7) $396.7 $408.6 (2.9)% Income from operations $93.5 $85.4 9.5% Operating income margin 23.6% 20.9% 2.7% Net income from continuing operations $69.2 $378.9 (81.7)% Adjusted net income from continuing operations $106.0 $105.1 0.9% Net income per diluted share from continuing operations (3) $1.37 $7.81 (82.5)% Adjusted diluted EPS (3) (4) $2.26 $2.18 3.7% Adjusted EBITDA (5) $168.3 $161.6 4.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) 42.4% 39.5% 2.9% Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing and discontinued operations (6) $43.2 $86.3 (49.9)% Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations (1)(6) $17.8 $60.0 (70.3)%

FULL YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

2022 revenues decreased 1.8% to $1.39 billion compared to $1.42 billion for 2021. Excluding divested businesses(8), 2022 revenues increased 0.6% to $1.39 billion as compared to $1.38 billion for 2021.

Net income from continuing operations decreased to $65.5 million compared to $401.4 million for 2021 primarily due to an unrealized gain on investment of $298.5 million in the prior year recorded in connection with the Company’s investment in Consensus that did not recur.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations(2) increased by 5.0% to $312.6 million as compared to $297.7 million for 2021. Excluding divested businesses(8), Adjusted net income from continuing operations increased by 8.8% to $312.6 million as compared to $287.4 million for 2021.

Net income per diluted share(3) from continuing operations decreased to $1.39 in 2022 compared to $8.38 for 2021. The net income decrease was primarily due to an unrealized gain on investment of $298.5 million ($6.24 per share, after tax) in the prior year recorded in connection with the Company’s investment in Consensus that did not recur.

Adjusted diluted EPS(3)(4) for the year increased by 3.3% to $6.65 compared to $6.44 for 2021. Excluding divested businesses(8), Adjusted diluted EPS(3)(4) for the year increased 7.1% to $6.65 as compared to $6.21 for 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the year increased 1.6% to $507.2 million compared to $499.0 million for 2021. Excluding divested businesses(8), Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the year increased 4.6% to $507.2 million compared to $484.9 million for 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing and discontinued operations was $336.4 million during 2022 compared to $516.5 million in 2021. Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations(6) was $230.3 million during 2022 compared to $403.5 million in 2021.

The following table reflects Actual Results from Continuing Operations and Results from Continuing Operations excluding divested businesses, except for Cash provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow, which are on a combined basis of continuing operations and discontinued operations, for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts). Results from Continuing Operations excluding divested businesses below exclude the operating results from Voice assets in the United Kingdom that were sold in February 2021 and the Company’s B2B Backup business that was sold in September 2021.

Actual Results Results excluding divested businesses(8) Year ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues Digital Media $1,078.4 $1,068.5 0.9% $1,078.4 $1,068.5 0.9% Cybersecurity and Martech $312.6 $348.2 (10.2)% $312.6 $314.7 (0.7)% Total revenue (7) $1,391.0 $1,416.7 (1.8)% $1,391.0 $1,383.2 0.6% Income from operations $198.9 $167.3 18.9% Operating income margin 14.3% 11.8% 2.5% Net income from continuing operations $65.5 $401.4 (83.7)% Adjusted net income from continuing operations $312.6 $297.7 5.0% $312.6 $287.4 8.8% Net income per diluted share from continuing operations (3) $1.39 $8.38 (83.4)% Adjusted diluted EPS (3) (4) $6.65 $6.44 3.3% $6.65 $6.21 7.1% Adjusted EBITDA (5) $507.2 $499.0 1.6% $507.2 $484.9 4.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) 36.5% 35.2% 1.3% 36.5% 35.1% 1.4% Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations (6) $336.4 $516.5 (34.9)% Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations (1)(6) $230.3 $403.5 (42.9)%

ZIFF DAVIS GUIDANCE

The Company’s full year 2023 outlook is as follows (in millions, except per share data):

2022 Actual 2023 Range of Estimates Growth (Decline) (unaudited) Low High Low High Revenue $ 1,391.0 $ 1,350.0 $ 1,408.0 (2.9 )% 1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 507.2 $ 479.0 $ 514.0 (5.6 )% 1.3 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 6.65 $ 6.02 $ 6.54 (9.5 )% (1.7 )%

* Adjusted diluted EPS for 2023 excludes share based compensation ranging between $28 million and $30 million, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax. It is anticipated that Adjusted effective tax rate for 2023 (exclusive of the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions) will be between 23.0% and 25.0%.

Notes:

(1) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, the Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes did not have an impact on Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing and discontinued operations. (2) Adjusted net income from continuing operations is Net income from continuing operations with modifications due to the items used to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, as defined further in this Press Release. (3) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 27.0% and 1.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 44.2% and (4.0)% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The estimated Adjusted effective tax rates were approximately 23.2% and 23.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 22.9% and 23.2% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (4) Adjusted diluted EPS excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, excluded non-GAAP items totaled $0.89 and $(5.63) per diluted share, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, excluded non-GAAP items totaled $5.26 and $(1.94) per diluted share, respectively. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before interest; gain on sale of businesses; loss on investments, net; unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments held at the reporting date; other income (expense), net; income tax (expense) benefit; (loss) income from equity method investments, net; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin amounts are not meant as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (6) Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations is defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing and discontinued operations, less purchases of property and equipment from continuing and discontinued operations, plus contingent consideration from continuing and discontinued operations. Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (7) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently. (8) Excluding divested businesses figures are provided taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in the United Kingdom in February 2021 as well as the sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business in September 2021 as if they had occurred in a prior period presented.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Ziff Davis Guidance” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2023 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow advertising revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to make interest and debt payments; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of losing critical third-party vendors or key personnel; the risks associated with fraudulent activity, system failure or a security breach; risks related to our ability to adhere to our internal controls and procedures; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; the risks related to supply chain disruptions, inflationary conditions and rising interest rates; the risk of liability for legal and other claims; and the numerous other factors set forth in Ziff Davis’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Ziff Davis, refer to the 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Ziff Davis on March 15, 2022, and the other reports filed by Ziff Davis from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Ziff Davis Guidance” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this Press Release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Revenues excluding divested businesses, Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted diluted EPS excluding divested business, Adjusted net income from continuing operations and Adjusted net income from continuing operations excluding divested businesses, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding divested businesses, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding divested businesses, and Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted reconciliation tables that are presented in the attached schedules.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 652,793 $ 694,842 Short-term investments 58,421 229,200 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 304,739 316,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,319 60,290 Total current assets 1,084,272 1,300,674 Long-term investments 127,871 122,593 Property and equipment, net 178,184 161,209 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,640 55,617 Trade names, net 136,192 147,761 Customer relationships, net 208,057 275,451 Goodwill 1,591,474 1,531,455 Other purchased intangibles, net 118,566 149,513 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 8,523 5,917 Other assets 39,491 20,090 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,533,270 $ 3,770,280 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 202,546 $ 226,621 Income taxes payable, current 19,712 3,151 Deferred revenue, current 187,904 185,571 Current portion of long-term debt — 54,609 Operating lease liabilities, current 22,153 27,156 Other current liabilities 133 130 Total current liabilities 432,448 497,238 Long-term debt 999,053 1,036,018 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 9,103 14,839 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 33,996 53,708 Income taxes payable, noncurrent 11,675 11,675 Liability for uncertain tax positions 40,379 42,546 Deferred income taxes 79,007 108,982 Other long-term liabilities 34,998 37,542 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,640,659 1,802,548 Common stock 473 474 Additional paid-in capital 439,681 509,122 Retained earnings 1,537,830 1,515,358 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (85,373 ) (57,222 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,892,611 1,967,732 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,533,270 $ 3,770,280

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 396,700 $ 408,628 $ 1,390,997 $ 1,416,722 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 50,847 45,718 195,554 188,053 Sales and marketing (1) 129,764 138,100 490,777 493,049 Research, development and engineering (1) 18,210 21,875 74,093 78,874 General and administrative (1) 104,421 117,541 404,263 456,777 Goodwill impairment on business — — 27,369 32,629 Total operating expenses 303,242 323,234 1,192,056 1,249,382 Income from operations 93,458 85,394 198,941 167,340 Interest expense, net (5,423 ) (15,043 ) (33,842 ) (72,023 ) (Loss) gain on debt extinguishment, net — (5,274 ) 11,505 (5,274 ) Loss on sale of businesses, net — — — (21,798 ) Gain (loss) on investments, net 1,029 — (46,743 ) (16,677 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments held at the reporting date, net 7,020 298,490 (7,145 ) 298,490 Other (expense) income, net (4,525 ) 1,759 8,437 1,293 Income from continuing operations before income tax (expense) benefit and changes from equity method investment 91,559 365,326 131,153 351,351 Income tax (expense) benefit (24,726 ) (5,684 ) (57,957 ) 14,199 Income (loss) from equity method investment, net 2,347 19,249 (7,730 ) 35,845 Net income from continuing operations 69,180 378,891 65,466 401,395 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,709 ) (18,385 ) (1,709 ) 95,319 Net income $ 67,471 $ 360,506 $ 63,757 $ 496,714 Net income per common share from continuing operations: Basic $ 1.47 $ 7.93 $ 1.39 $ 8.74 Diluted $ 1.37 $ 7.81 $ 1.39 $ 8.38 Net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 2.08 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 1.99 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.44 $ 7.54 $ 1.36 $ 10.81 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 7.43 $ 1.36 $ 10.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 46,915,647 47,778,545 46,954,558 45,893,928 Diluted 52,114,995 48,514,588 47,025,849 47,862,745 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 52 $ 86 $ 341 $ 306 Sales and marketing 636 410 3,083 1,288 Research, development and engineering 455 594 2,503 1,984 General and administrative 4,652 5,037 20,674 20,551 Total $ 5,795 $ 6,127 $ 26,601 $ 24,129

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 63,757 $ 496,714 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 233,400 258,303 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 2,692 26,090 Non-cash operating lease costs 13,412 1,485 Share-based compensation 26,601 25,248 Provision for credit losses (benefit) on accounts receivable (255 ) 8,738 Deferred income taxes, net (12,991 ) (13,433 ) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (11,505 ) 14,024 Loss on sale of businesses — 21,798 Goodwill impairment on business 27,369 32,629 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (2,575 ) (1,223 ) Loss (income) from equity method investments 7,730 (35,845 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on short-term investments held at the reporting date 7,145 (281,527 ) Loss on investment, net 46,743 — Other 945 12,894 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable 14,948 (18,050 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,665 (15,650 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,739 15,267 Other assets (19,979 ) (3,824 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (37,569 ) 22,262 Income taxes payable 17,323 (21,783 ) Deferred revenue (20,962 ) 14,282 Operating lease liabilities (27,131 ) (30,581 ) Liability for uncertain tax positions (2,167 ) (10,383 ) Other long-term liabilities (3,891 ) (899 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 336,444 516,536 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (106,154 ) (113,740 ) Purchases of intangible assets (50 ) (78 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (104,094 ) (141,146 ) Proceeds from divestiture of discontinued operations — 259,104 Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale investments — 663 Investment in available-for-sale securities (15,000 ) — Distribution from equity method investment — 15,327 Purchases of equity method investment — (23,249 ) Purchases of equity investments — (999 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investments 4,527 14,330 Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested — 48,876 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (220,771 ) 59,088 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt (166,904 ) (512,388 ) Proceeds from term loan 112,286 — Debt extinguishment costs (756 ) (1,096 ) Proceeds from bridge loan — 485,000 Repurchase of common stock (78,291 ) (78,327 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 9,431 9,231 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 148 2,939 Deferred payments for acquisitions (16,116 ) (14,387 ) Other (630 ) (4,060 ) Net cash used in financing activities (140,832 ) (113,088 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16,890 ) (10,346 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (42,049 ) 452,190 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 694,842 242,652 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period associated with discontinued operations — 66,210 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period associated with continuing operations 694,842 176,442 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 652,793 694,842 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period associated with discontinued operations — — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period associated with continuing operations $ 652,793 $ 694,842

Contacts

Rebecca Wright



Ziff Davis, Inc.



800-577-1790



investor@ziffdavis.com

Read full story here