<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Ziff Davis Completes Two Acquisitions in Q3 2022
Business Wire

Ziff Davis Completes Two Acquisitions in Q3 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), announced today that it completed two acquisitions in the third quarter of 2022.

The acquisitions listed below grow Ziff Davis’ global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand the company’s product lineup. The acquisitions include:

1TwentyFour (asset)

   

Entertainment (USA)

CellRebel (equity)

   

Connectivity (Sweden)

Terms of the individual acquisitions were not disclosed, and the financial impact to Ziff Davis is not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Contacts

Rebecca Wright

Ziff Davis, Inc.

(212) 503-5247

investor@ziffdavis.com

Articoli correlati

Extreme Extends Americas Sales Leadership Team to Capitalize on Market Opportunity

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry Veteran Pete Brant Joins as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a...
Continua a leggere

Consensus Cloud Solutions to Host Q3 Investor Call on November 10, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCSI), invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, and...
Continua a leggere

Cook & Associates Real Estate Advisors Joins The Real Brokerage

Business Wire Business Wire -
Arizona Team Brings Residential and Commercial Expertise to the Growing Organization TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$REAX #therealbrokerage--The Real Brokerage Inc....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
source-code-data-center-pixabay

Proteggere gli ambienti cloud e riprendere il controllo, i consigli di CyberArk

Cloud