Ziff Davis Completes Two Acquisitions in Q3 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), announced today that it completed two acquisitions in the third quarter of 2022.

The acquisitions listed below grow Ziff Davis’ global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand the company’s product lineup. The acquisitions include:

1TwentyFour (asset) Entertainment (USA) CellRebel (equity) Connectivity (Sweden)

Terms of the individual acquisitions were not disclosed, and the financial impact to Ziff Davis is not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions.

