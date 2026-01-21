​​Zèya Global Inc. Raises $2.45 Million in Strategic Growth Round Led by Storage Innovations LLC

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zèya Global Inc., the peer-to-peer barter marketplace app modernizing local commerce through swipe-based item exchanges announced the closing of a $2.45 million strategic growth round led by Storage Innovations LLC.

The investment was structured across milestone-based tranches and values the company at a multi-million-dollar post-money valuation, signaling strong institutional confidence in Zèya’s differentiated approach to commerce, reflecting strong investor conviction in ​​Zèya’s product, traction, and long-term potential.

Founded by former Robinhood early team member Mehdi Taifi, ​​Zèya allows users to trade goods without cash, creating hyper-local micro-economies that unlock the value of underutilized items. Since launch, the platform has expanded into multiple cities and continues to gain traction through strong user engagement and community adoption, positioning Zèya at the intersection of sustainability, technology, and culture.

“This round represents a major milestone for Zèya,” said Mehdi Taifi, Founder and CEO. “Storage Innovations is a strategic partner who understands both infrastructure and scale, and their investment reinforces the strength of our model and our roadmap.”

Proceeds from the round will be used to accelerate product development, expand AI-powered swap matching, deepen logistics and storage integrations, and scale operations across key markets.

For more information about Zèya visit www.zeyaapp.com.

About Zèya:

Zèya is the first-ever swipe-to-swap app, built on the belief that sustainability thrives through human connection. Headquartered in Miami and expanding nationwide, Zèya makes it easy for users to exchange fashion, home goods, books, collectibles, and more, reducing waste while fostering stronger local communities.

