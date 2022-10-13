<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Zeta to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022
Business Wire

Zeta to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the planned release of its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Scott Schmitz

ir@zetaglobal.com

Media Relations

Megan Rose, GVP Marketing Communications

press@zetaglobal.com

Articoli correlati

Weave Communications Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and...
Continua a leggere

JFrog Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today...
Continua a leggere

Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 26, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Weave Communications Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire