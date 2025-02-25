Zeta Launches Selene: Gen AI Customer Support Agent for Banks and Fintechs

Leverages Gen AI with banking-grade features to undertake 100% of customer support calls
SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Zeta, a leader in modern card processing, launched Selene - an AI-powered assistant that transforms how issuers handle customer service. Built with advanced Generative AI and enterprise-grade security, Selene automates the most common support interactions that traditionally burden contact centres.
As the volume of customer support queries soars, three industry challenges demand a new approach:
- Support teams hitting capacity limits while request volumes surge exponentially
- Customers demanding instant resolution, with zero tolerance for wait times
- The growing demand for hyper-personalized service
Selene breaks from traditional chatbots with these advances:
- Natural Dialogue: Understands and responds like a human, with text-to-speech systems for natural interaction
- Seamless Context Navigation: Adapts to changing requests mid-conversation, just like a real agent
- Banking-grade Hallucination Prevention: Delivers accurate, compliant responses using issuer-specific data
Selene is designed to undertake 100% of customer service calls, reduce call volumes, handle cardholder inquiries without wait times, and instantly scale to handle spikes in volume. For cardholders, it can deliver instant 24/7 assistance, natural human-like conversations that maintain context, and personalized support across voice and chat channels.
"Traditional chatbots have left both issuers and cardholders frustrated - they're essentially rigid, script-based systems masquerading as intelligent assistants," said Zeta CEO, Bhavin Turakhia. "Selene breaks this mold. It understands, using natural language and domain context, that 'make a payment' and 'I want to pay my bill' mean the same thing. It maintains context throughout complex conversations, learns from each interaction, and can execute real-time actions while maintaining banking-grade security."
Natively integrated with Zeta's next-gen processing platform Tachyon, Selene delivers superior performance through real-time access to customer data and processing capabilities.
Key Features of Selene
- Natural Human-like Conversations: Uses Text-to-Speech (TTS), Advanced Speech Recognition (ASR), and natural dialog generation for engaging human-like conversations
- Intelligent Intent Detection: Understands the intent behind customer queries using natural language and domain context. New intent classification flows can be easily built to meet specific issuer needs to support most in-demand support queries
- Banking-grade Security: Advanced guardrails prevent AI hallucinations by leveraging issuer-specific knowledge and workflows. This ensures accuracy in every interaction, protecting issuer reputation and maintaining customer trust.
- Seamless Context Navigation: Delivers context-aware conversations that maintain continuity like a human agent would, enabling users to modify requests mid-conversation without starting over. For example, customers can initiate a credit card payment request for $100 and adjust it to $115 seamlessly within the same interaction.
- Intelligent Escalation: Provides contextual hand-off to live agents when needed, preserving conversation history and context
- Customizable Workflows: Allows issuers to augment capabilities with internal knowledge, workflows, and standard operating procedures
- Omnichannel Support: Delivers consistent service across voice and chat platforms
- Security and Compliance: Built-in guardrails ensure adherence to industry compliance and security standards
About Zeta
Zeta is a next-gen banking technology company. Zeta’s platform enables financial institutions to launch extensible and compliant asset and liability products rapidly. Its cloud-native and fully API-enabled stack supports processing, issuing, lending, core banking, fraud, loyalty, digital banking apps, and many other capabilities. Zeta has 1700+ employees with over 70% in technology roles across locations in the US, Middle East, and Asia - representing one of the largest and most capable teams ever assembled in banking tech. Globally, customers have issued 25M+ cards on Zeta’s platform. Visit us at www.zeta.tech or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.
