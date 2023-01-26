Zeta Achieves Carbon Neutrality in 2022 to Help Build a Sustainable Future

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the Data-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced that it achieved carbon neutrality in FY’2022 on its path to reduce residual emissions and help create a more sustainable future. The results come after Zeta announced its initial commitment to adhere to GHG standards as a business imperative on its Q3 ‘22 earnings call.

Achieving carbon neutrality through the investment in verifiable, durable initiatives is the first step as part of the company’s long-term sustainability plan. Over the next five years, Zeta plans to continue working with third-party technology providers and partners in the green digital media ecosystem to lower its direct and indirect emissions, volunteering in support of green initiatives, and optimizing its supply chain on a path to net zero.

“The market is evolving. Enterprises and other key stakeholders want to do business with companies that not only commit to reducing their carbon footprint but have also made the investments to achieve net neutrality,” said David A Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Zeta Global. “This milestone signals to the market our intention to be a leader in this critical arena. We look forward to working with our existing customers and attracting new customers with a common goal to create a sustainable model for business and economic growth.”

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the Data-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

