Zephyr Wind Services Selects ISN® to Enhance Operational Visibility

Renewable energy services provider implements ISNetworld® to help streamline and centralize subcontractor management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Zephyr Wind Services, a wind-energy services company, selected ISNetworld as its primary subcontractor information management platform. ISN will help Zephyr track and manage subcontractor data across projects, helping reduce manual processes and improve visibility into key safety and performance metrics.

“Zephyr previously managed subcontractor incident reports, training documentation, and field evaluations across several disconnected systems, which limited the ability to monitor performance consistently,” said Randy Soterhou, Director of Environmental, Health, and Safety at Zephyr Wind Services. “ISNetworld helps centralize information in one user-friendly platform, enabling better project comparisons and clearer communication of expectations.”

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, Zephyr provides wind turbine maintenance and project support for utilities and developers nationwide. Zephyr, an ISNetworld contractor customer since 2020, is now using ISNetworld for subcontractor management, leveraging ISNetworld tools and services such as the Incident Management Tool to track onsite incidents and near misses, Training Qualifications to help ensure workers are certified to perform tasks, and RAVS 360TM to assess subcontractors’ knowledge of safety policies and evaluate safety culture perceptions.

“Zephyr brings a valuable perspective as an ISNetworld contractor,” said Rick Dorsett, Vice President of Energy Operations at ISN. “ISN is proud to support Zephyr as it scales operations and strengthens subcontractor management and safety expectations across its network.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About Zephyr Wind Services

Zephyr Wind Services is purpose-built to support the wind industry from the ground up. Zephyr provides essential wind generator services and parts engineered to reduce downtime at medium and large-scale wind farms. In the field, Zephyr delivers full-repower solutions as well as new construction services, backed by deep expertise across nearly all major original equipment manufacturers. As a leading service center with comprehensive compliances and industry certifications, Zephyr helps ensure every wind turbine component receives the highest-quality workmanship, helping operators maximize performance, reliability, and long-term value. For more information, visit zwinds.com.

