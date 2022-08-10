Home Business Wire Zenith AeroTech Delivers Two Tethered Aerial Vehicles to Federal Law Enforcement Agency
Zenith AeroTech Delivers Two Tethered Aerial Vehicles to Federal Law Enforcement Agency

Quad 8 long-endurance unmanned platforms to provide video, communications, and illumination for enhanced emergency response capability


AFTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#emergencyresponse–Zenith AeroTech, a leader in heavy-lift tethered aerial vehicles (TAVs), announced today that the company has completed delivery of two Quad 8 TAVs to a Federal law enforcement agency for use as a command overwatch solution during emergency response missions.

Each Quad 8 was designed to meet the customer’s need for a long-endurance aerial platform that could carry electro-optical/infrared video (EO/IR) video cameras, a communications relay system, and overhead, high-intensity light panels—all at the same time.

“The client wanted an overwatch capability to help secure their area of operations during emergency response efforts,” said Kutlay Kaya, chairman of Zenith AeroTech. “And unlike regular, untethered drones, our TAVs can stay in the air for days at time while carrying a variety of payloads.”

The Quad 8 can lift up to 20 pounds of customer-defined payloads. That’s more than enough capacity to carry a long-range EO/IR camera, a communications relay, and two 17,000-lumen, weather-resistant LED panels.

“These high-powered lights are ground-controlled for intensity and on/off functions,” said Doganc Kucuk, lead designer for Zenith AeroTech. “And when they are activated, it becomes like daytime on the ground.”

Hovering at altitudes of 200 to 400 feet, the Quad 8 TAV draws its power from the Ground Power Unit (GPU), which converts AC voltage into high-voltage DC power for the TAV and its payloads. The GPU also runs an automated management system designed to operate even under inclement weather conditions.

“This smart tether system allows the operator to focus completely on the mission, which at the end of the day, is the most important thing,” Kaya said.

Zenith AeroTech has been engaged recently with universities, military organizations, and large communications providers. Company officials estimate the market for these systems will see rapid growth as more end-user applications are developed and successfully fielded.

About Zenith AeroTech

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Afton, Virginia, Zenith AeroTech is an industry leader in Tethered Aerial Vehicles (TAVs). We leverage our extensive experience in mechanical design, power electronics, software development, prototyping, and project management to provide customers with highly customizable aerial solutions. Our markets include emergency services, law enforcement, industry, and defense. Learn more about Zenith AeroTech here: https://zenithaerotech.com/

Contacts

Don Leckrone

info@zenithaerotech.com

