Zendesk Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Zendesk will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Zendesk’s investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.

About Zendesk – Champions of Customer Service

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 5,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Jason Tsai, +1 415-997-8882

ir@zendesk.com

Media Contact:

Marissa Tree, +1 415-609-4510

press@zendesk.com

