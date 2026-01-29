Zelis® Introduces ZAPP Edge℠ to Modernize Healthcare Provider Payments

Provider payments solution sets new standard for financial performance and seamless payments

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zelis®, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, introduces ZAPP Edge℠, an evolution of its capabilities designed to streamline reimbursement and give medical providers improved transparency and control across the payment process.

ZAPP Edge transforms provider reimbursement by bringing ACH-enabled payments, remittance data, and denial insights from hundreds of payers into one connected experience. What has traditionally been a fragmented, burdensome process becomes a strategic capability – giving providers ready access to consolidated payments and data, and the visibility they need to act quickly and improve financial performance.

Unlike modality-defined payments networks that treat dollars and data as the endpoint, ZAPP Edge leverages Zelis’ leading network of 550+ payers to consolidate payments and data, while delivering rich insights to providers. As the network grows, so does the value ZAPP Edge delivers – bringing reimbursement and performance insights together in one place to reduce fragmentation and reliance on disconnected systems and spreadsheets.

“Providers today shoulder the cost of administrative complexity, driven by disconnected systems that slow reimbursement and limit insight,” said Yusuf Qasim, President of Payments Optimization at Zelis. “With ZAPP Edge, payments stop being a frustration and become a strategic advantage – helping providers gain visibility, efficiency, and control over their financial outcomes.”

ZAPP Edge is fortified by Zelis’ recent acquisition of Rivet®, a leader in provider revenue cycle analytics. Rivet’s technology is integrated into ZAPP Edge, enhancing its ability to surface payment issues, identify denial trends, and deliver clearer, more transparent financial insights.

ZAPP Edge is built on Zelis’ Advanced Payments Platform (ZAPP℠) – a secure, scalable infrastructure that connects more than 550 payers and 850,000 providers. While ZAPP modernized how payers issue payments, ZAPP Edge extends that foundation to deliver direct, differentiated value to providers.

ZAPP Edge sets a new standard for provider reimbursement, transforming financial operations into a competitive advantage. Learn more about ZAPP Edge.

About Zelis

Zelis is modernizing the healthcare financial experience across payers, providers, and healthcare consumers. We serve more than 750 payers, including the top 5 national health plans, regional health plans, TPAs and millions of healthcare providers and consumers across our platform of solutions. Zelis sees across the system to identify, optimize, and solve problems holistically with technology built by healthcare experts – driving real, measurable results for clients. Learn more at Zelis.com and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.

