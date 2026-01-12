Zelis® Acquires Rivet

Acquisition delivers scalable, insight‑driven healthcare payments efficiency for providers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zelis®, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, announces the acquisition of Rivet, a leader in revenue cycle analytics. Building on the companies’ successful partnership, the acquisition underscores Zelis’ commitment to reduce administrative burden and improve financial operations for payers and providers.

As part of Zelis, Rivet’s AI-enabled revenue cycle analytics will offer providers more visibility into claim payment and denials trends through actionable, insight‑rich data and intuitive dashboards. Payers benefit from fewer transactional inquiries and more meaningful collaboration with providers, creating space for strategic conversations about reducing rework and improving first‑time claim success.

“By welcoming Rivet fully into the Zelis family, we are deepening our investment in the healthcare community and advancing our mission to modernize the healthcare financial experience for all,” said Yusuf Qasim, President of Payments at Zelis. “Together, we’re delivering more than tools — we’re building a transformative platform that helps payers and providers who are facing intense margin pressure, rising administrative costs, and growing regulatory complexity.”

Ted Ferrin, CEO at Rivet, added, “Joining Zelis amplifies our mission to simplify healthcare payments and connects us with a culture of innovation that inspires us. We are impressed not only by Zelis’ commitment to driving more value to the healthcare ecosystem, but also by its values of inclusion, authenticity, and empowerment. We’re energized to be part of a company that puts people first and shares our vision of transforming the healthcare financial experience.”

Together, Zelis and Rivet are not just improving revenue cycle performance, but advancing a more transparent and efficient healthcare financial ecosystem for payers, providers and healthcare consumers.

To learn more about how Zelis empowers providers to simplify payments, visit https://www.zelis.com/providers/.

About Zelis

Zelis is modernizing the healthcare financial experience across payers, providers, and healthcare consumers. We serve more than 750 payers, including the top 5 national health plans, regional health plans, TPAs and millions of healthcare providers and consumers across our platform of solutions. Zelis sees across the system to identify, optimize, and solve problems holistically with technology built by healthcare experts – driving real, measurable results for clients. Learn more at Zelis.com and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.

