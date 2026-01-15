Zebra Technologies to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Feb. 12

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZBRA--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating workflows to deliver intelligent operations, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday morning, Feb. 12, 2026.

The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). To access the live webcast of the presentation, visit the events section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. The webcast will be archived and available there for at least one year.

WHO IS ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES?

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions powered by AI. Organizations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what’s next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organizations to be better every day. Learn more at www.zebra.com.

Follow Zebra on our Blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Investors:

Michael Steele, CFA, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: + 1 847 518 6432

InvestorRelations@Zebra.com



Media:

Therese Van Ryne

Senior Director, Global Public Relations

Phone: + 1 847 370 2317

therese.vanryne@zebra.com