YuJa Inc. Strengthens Enterprise Ed-Tech Product Portfolio, Adding Features and Capabilities

Updates Streamline Video and Media Creation, Digital Accessibility, Enterprise Archiving, and Student Engagement

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ed-tech solution leader YuJa, Inc. released a number of new and updated features across its portfolio of products this quarter. Products include: the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, YuJa Video Conferencing Platform, YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility, YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Archiving, YuJa Engage Student Response System, and YuJa Verity Test Proctoring.

“At YuJa, we know that enterprise education technology continues to evolve. Our mission is to evolve with it so we can help institutions of all sizes easily manage technology tools that power their learning experiences,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Everyone from our engineers, to sales and support teams works to ensure our software solutions are meeting and exceeding the expectations of the institutions we serve.”

Highlighted feature introductions and updates are listed below.

YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

YuJa’s flagship product, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, now offers a new CampusTube video experience, a new Cielo24 human captioning enterprise connector, dynamic feedback for video quizzes, new API, and many WCAG 2.1-aligned accessibility improvements to enrich your Video Platform experience. Other updates include in-depth Live Stream statistics across the Hardware Hub, Software Capture and RTMP initiated live streams, new customizations for the Canvas LTI 1.3 integration, a new Sub-Admin Captioner role, consent forms workflows, and a new Facial Analysis tool.

In addition to the Video Platform, other products also saw a number of updates to enhance user experience and product capabilities.

YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility

YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility now has dynamic accessibility suggestions for WYSIWYG text regions, language translation support for Text-to-Speech, increased options for Website Accessibility, enhancement to Panorama’s ability to generate Accessibility Reports, and more, making it simpler to gauge accessibility and fix issues. Additionally, YuJa Panorama’s website accessibility tool has been updated and can now be integrated into the LMS at the institution and course levels.

YuJa Media Capture Portfolio

YuJa Software Capture for PC now has a Microsoft PowerPoint Ribbon add-on that enables users to auto-sync the start and end of the recording during their presentation session in just a few simple clicks in PowerPoint’s configuration tab.

YuJa Video Conference Platform

The Video Conference Platform now offers virtual backgrounds, enhanced sharing capabilities and provides meeting owners the option to manage the waiting room and admit participants individually or all at once.

YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Archiving

YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Archiving now offers a Recurring Jobs tab to manage upcoming archive jobs, a more accurate representation of file sizes, and an enhanced user interface to make the data archiving and compliance process seamless.

