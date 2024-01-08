YuJa, Inc. Announces Systemwide Award with Colorado Community College System to License the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After a rigorous Request for Proposal (RFP) process, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to provide a more robust, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging learning experiences to students. CCCS has 13 institutions with more than 35 locations across the state and educates more than 114,000 students each year. The Platform will be used in addition to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, which will combine to create an all-in-one accessible media creation and accessibility solution.





System leaders were seeking a cloud-based accessibility checker solution that checks content in the D2L Brightspace Learning Management System to ensure it meets the most recently published version of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), as well as other state and federal statutes. System leaders also wanted a solution that would scan web pages and documents and provide alternative accessible files, along with an explanation and remediation resources. In addition, CCCS wanted an Accessibility Platform that would integrate with its LMS and Single Sign-On, provide robust reporting at the course and institution level, and offer training and support.

YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that provides a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessibility across an institution’s digital footprint. Institutions in the system will benefit from the ability to provide alternative formats, website accessibility, a remediation engine to automate accessibility corrections, the ability to view detailed reporting and analytics, and to use YuJa Panorama within D2L Brightspace.

“CCCS is committed to facilitating access to its colleges’ instruction, communication, and business processes for the broadest possible audience,” the RFP states. “The solution sought is intended to empower faculty, instructors, instructional designers and other appropriate System staff and administrators with a tool to check content in D2L Brightspace for web accessibility.”

“Before YuJa Panorama, faculty, instructors and staff at the Colorado Community College System were using a variety of built-in and free online accessibility checkers,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Now, the system’s accessibility needs can be met with a single solution that integrates directly with the systemwide LMS. We’ve worked with CCCS over the past several years, and we’re excited for each of its institutions to experience the tools YuJa Panorama offers.”

Colleges in the Colorado Community College System include: Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Colorado Northwestern Community College, Front Range Community College, Lamar Community College, Morgan Community College, Northeastern Junior College, Otero College, Pueblo Community College, Pikes Peak State College, Red Rocks Community College, and Trinidad State College.

ABOUT THE COLORADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education. Made up of 13 unique colleges with 35 locations across the state, CCCS institutions educate more than 114,000 students every year through concurrent enrollment, career and technical education (CTE), certificate programs, transfer programs, associate and bachelors degree programs, one master’s degree program, and customized employer training. Learn more at cccs.edu.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

