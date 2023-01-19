YuJa, Inc. Announces Agreement With NorthWest Arkansas Community College to Deploy the Enterprise Video Platform Sitewide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc. announces that NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform sitewide. The Video Platform will provide the institution with robust learning tools that facilitate the creation of engaging multimedia content.

YuJa’s Video Platform also will enable the institution to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, and through embedding videos directly into Canvas, the institution’s learning management system. Additionally, built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content will help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging synchronous and asynchronous learning experiences.

“We’re excited for NorthWest Arkansas Community College to experience YuJa’s all-in-one solution to create, upload and edit content,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa’s tools are designed with ease of use in mind, and both faculty and students will benefit from the ability to create engaging, interactive content.”

ABOUT NORTHWEST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

NorthWest Arkansas Community College provides quality and affordable higher education to empower lives and strengthen communities within northwest Arkansas and the surrounding areas. The college has locations in Bentonville and Springdale, and over 8,000 enrolled college-credit students. The college offers a full range of certificates and associate degrees that can lead to careers in business, computer science, art, communications, culinary, nursing, engineering, construction, criminal justice and more.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

