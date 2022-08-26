Yugabyte’s Fourth Annual Distributed SQL Summit to Feature Sessions Led by Database Experts From Fortune 500 Enterprises

Leaders from Wells Fargo, General Motors, Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Fiserv to Speak at the Virtual Event

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database company, today announced the speaker lineup for its fourth annual Distributed SQL Summit (DSS) on September 14, 2022. The company’s largest virtual event to date, this summit will feature sessions by data infrastructure experts and technology leaders from the world’s innovative data-driven enterprises, including Wells Fargo, General Motors, Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more.

DSS 2022 brings together YugabyteDB’s community of developers, customers, partners and industry thought leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities of database modernization and transformation. Speakers will share use cases, best practices, real-world successes and challenges around database modernization with distributed SQL architecture.

Confirmed 2022 speakers on the DSS 2022 agenda include:

Mark Pettovello, Ph.D., Hyperscale Big Data Architect, General Motors Session Title – From Strategy to Reality: Embracing the Power and Scalability of Distributed SQL for Mission-Critical Apps

Nathaniel Drehmel, Group Systems Architect and Head of Technology Infrastructure Architecture, Wells Fargo Session Title – Fireside Chat with Wells Fargo: Building a Data-centric Business that is Ready for Any Future

Lokesh Duseja, Senior Solutions Architect, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Session Title – Preparing for Database Modernization: Lessons Learned from Performing a Successful YugabyteDB Evaluation

Tom Eck, Senior Vice President, Distinguished Engineer, Digital Transformation, Fiserv Session Title: Fireside Chat with Fiserv: Keys to Building a Cloud Native, Data-Centric Business

Sriram Samu, VP Engineering, Customer Technology, Kroger Session Title – Fireside Chat with Kroger: Examining a Two-Year Journey with Distributed SQL and What’s Next



“Our annual Distributed SQL Summit is a place for developers, database architects, technology leaders and experts to come together and discuss the full potential of distributed SQL,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO of Yugabyte. “As more enterprises enter their next phase of digital transformation, they are looking to become data-first organizations. To do so successfully, enterprises must tackle database modernization by moving away from legacy solutions like Oracle and Aurora. We’re excited to discuss the ways that distributed SQL can facilitate this evolution and help future-proof enterprises at the data layer.”

In addition to world-class keynotes, fireside chats with leaders at Fortune 500 companies, and technical presentations by Yugabyte and industry engineers, attendees can participate in live hands-on workshops on SQL Tuning, Diagnostics and Instrumentation, and Multi-Region Applications. DSS attendees will also have the opportunity to expand their skills with 90-minute courses and certification offerings from Yugabyte University. Participants can join free training courses and get certified on YSQL development, YCQL development, and YugabyteDB administration.

Following this year’s virtual Distributed SQL Summit, Yugabyte will host a series of in-person DSS Day events in San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit, New York, and London. These events will focus on helping industry practitioners realize the critical role a modern data layer plays in preparing for any future. Registration for the DSS Days will open soon.

Tickets to the Distributed SQL Summit 2022 are available now for free. To learn more about the Distributed SQL Summit and in-person DSS Days, and to register visit: https://distributedsql.org/

