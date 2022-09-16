Yuga Labs Hires Spencer Tucker as first Chief Gaming Officer

Web3 and NFT pioneer Yuga Labs, creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, expands C-suite team with a new role overseeing Yuga’s gaming initiatives and the Otherside metaverse

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced that Spencer Tucker will be joining the company as Chief Gaming Officer. Spencer will oversee all of the company’s gaming initiatives and Yuga’s ambitious interoperable Otherside metaverse project.

Tucker joins Yuga with nearly two decades of experience in the gaming industry. Previously, Tucker was the President of Games at Scopely and served as Senior Vice President of Product at Gree International Entertainment. He specializes in game development, design, UGC, web3, and creative community involvement.

“Web3 is revolutionizing gaming, entertainment, and community in much the same way the shift to mobile revolutionized communication,” said Tucker. “I am beyond excited to join the Yuga Labs team and to continue building toward the new era of interoperability and community-empowered growth in the Otherside metaverse.”

"Spencer brings a passion for and deep knowledge of gaming and shares our vision for the Otherside metaverse," said Nicole Muniz, CEO of Yuga Labs. "Yuga today is known most prominently for being the home of Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and Meebits, but Yuga is more than that. Gaming is one of our main focus areas. We are uniquely situated to revolutionize the way we all think about web3 gaming through core principles such as ownership, utility, community, and storytelling."

“Spencer brings a passion for and deep knowledge of gaming and shares our vision for the Otherside metaverse,” said Nicole Muniz, CEO of Yuga Labs. “Yuga today is known most prominently for being the home of Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and Meebits, but Yuga is more than that. Gaming is one of our main focus areas. We are uniquely situated to revolutionize the way we all think about web3 gaming through core principles such as ownership, utility, community, and storytelling.”

This newly formed C-suite role and recent events such as Otherside’s First Trip demo are hints at Yuga’s ambitious long-term vision to expand beyond being the home to top NFT collections. Despite the bear market, Yuga Labs has grown from approximately 10 employees in January to over 70 today and will likely exceed 100 full-time employees by the end of year. Yuga has welcomed talented individuals from top companies such as Google, Oculus, Twitter, Apple, Dune Games, Monolith Gaming, WB Gaming, Microsoft, Coinbase, and American Express.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

