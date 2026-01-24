Yottaa Launches Industry-First MCP Server Purpose-Built for eCommerce Performance Intelligence

New Developer-First Capability Enables Real-Time Web Performance Insights via AI Clients

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yottaa, the leading cloud platform for accelerating and optimizing eCommerce experiences, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server—making Yottaa the first eCommerce-focused performance vendor to offer AI-native access to web performance data for developers, engineers, and digital leaders.

Designed to bring real-time, structured performance data into developer workflows, the new MCP server enables AI agents and IDEs to query live production data—transforming how teams identify and act on site performance issues, from diagnosing third-party script impact to monitoring Core Web Vitals and JavaScript errors.

“MCP is more than just a new API—it’s a fundamental shift in how developers can access and act on performance intelligence,” said Gaetan Marmasse, Chief Technology Officer at Yottaa. “For the first time, web performance data is accessible directly from within code editors and AI assistants, without jumping through dashboards or manual analysis. It’s fast, AI-ready, and built with real-world eCommerce problems in mind.”

Purpose-Built for Developer Workflows

Yottaa’s MCP server supports natural language queries from compatible AI clients like Claude, Cursor, and VS Code Copilot. With minimal configuration, developers can ask questions like:

“Which third-party apps are slowing down checkout?”

“Are there anomalies in cart load time today?”

“What JavaScript errors are impacting the product detail page?”

Each query returns structured responses in JSON format, optimized for reasoning by AI models or automated workflows.

“As more eCommerce brands adopt AI-powered tools, there's growing pressure to move beyond static dashboards,” said Darin Archer, Chief Product Officer at Yottaa. “With our MCP server, we’re giving developers a direct line to their site’s performance health—eliminating guesswork and enabling real-time optimization at the speed of code.”

Solving Today’s Performance Challenges

eCommerce teams today are burdened with opaque dashboards, manual investigations, and delayed diagnostics when site performance degrades. Yottaa’s MCP server replaces this friction with instant insights and verified diagnostics, delivering value across three key areas:

Third-Party Impact Analysis – Automatically ranks all of a website's third-party vendors by precise millisecond contribution to page load times, empowering teams to hold vendors accountable and prioritize optimization.

– Automatically ranks all of a website's third-party vendors by precise millisecond contribution to page load times, empowering teams to hold vendors accountable and prioritize optimization. Anomaly Detection & Diagnostics – Uses machine learning to detect performance regressions, JavaScript errors, and behavioral anomalies, including trend context, root cause, and severity.

– Uses to detect performance regressions, JavaScript errors, and behavioral anomalies, including trend context, root cause, and severity. Conversion Intelligence – For customers with Yottaa’s conversion tracking, the MCP server connects performance metrics like LCP and INP directly to conversion rates and revenue, enabling ROI-based performance decisions.

Designed for eCommerce

While other observability players have launched general-purpose MCP endpoints, Yottaa is the first to deliver a vertically specialized version for eCommerce.

Unlike generic telemetry feeds, Yottaa’s tools are AI-native by design—with schema descriptions, intelligent defaults, and context-aware filtering that guides large language models (LLMs) to deliver relevant responses.

The MCP server is available today for all Yottaa Web Performance Cloud customers, with no additional setup required beyond standard beacon instrumentation.

For more information or to request access, visit www.yottaa.com or contact your Yottaa representative.

About Yottaa

Yottaa empowers digital teams to unlock revenue with faster, more reliable digital storefronts through strategic consulting, fully managed services, and self-serve performance software. From site code and third-party app optimization to infrastructure and security management, Yottaa gives brands the visibility and control they need to turn website performance into a growth driver. Trusted by over 1,500 leading brands and retailers, Yottaa delivers measurable improvements in speed, engagement, and conversions. Learn more at yottaa.com.

