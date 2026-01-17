York Space Systems Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--York Space Systems (York), a modern defense prime built for speed and scale, announced it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 16,000,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, York intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $30 and $34 per share.

York has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “YSS.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as joint bookrunning managers. Truist Securities, Baird, and Raymond James are acting as bookrunners. Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, and Academy Securities will serve as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Wells Fargo Securities, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or by email at WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is purpose built to address evolving national security space challenges and to adapt to the ongoing shift in the U.S. government’s mission needs and procurement processes, where economics, agility, rapid capabilities, and heritage drive customer decision making.

