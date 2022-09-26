<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Yokogawa Selected as MAC for Construction of Europe's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HollandHydrogen1–Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announced today that it has been selected by Shell Plc to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of its Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam.


The Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen by using electricity from an offshore wind farm and will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant once operational in 2025. In its role as MAC, Yokogawa will optimize operations at the plant by closely integrating its systems and equipment.

The Holland Hydrogen I plant will have a 200 megawatts (MW) electrolyser that will produce up to 60,000 kilograms of green hydrogen per day. The green hydrogen produced at this plant will be transported via a pipeline to the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, where it will replace some of the grey hydrogen used in the refinery, partially decarbonizing the facility’s production of energy products like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Koji Nakaoka, Yokogawa vice president and head of the company’s Energy & Sustainability Business Headquarters and Global Sales Headquarters, said, “Our company aims to play a leading role in achieving a world in which systems are closely integrated, based on the system of systems (SoS) concept. In the hydrogen supply chain, there are individual systems for functions such as production, pipeline transport, storage, and supply, each of which is owned by a different entity. Through participation in projects that help our customers achieve progress in their decarbonization strategies and add value to their enterprises, Yokogawa will continue working to realize a sustainable society.”

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations. Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 122 companies spanning 61 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

