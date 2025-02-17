Yogurtland Selects NCR Voyix to Power its Next Generation Technology Ecosystem

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: NYX), a leader in global point-of sale (POS) and commerce solutions, today announced that Yogurtland, a self-serve frozen yogurt pioneer with 205 sites across the United States, has chosen NCR Voyix as its POS provider to deliver an enhanced customer experience and drive operational efficiency. This three-year partnership underscores Yogurtland’s commitment to future-proofing its technology investments and creating a seamless experience for customers, team members and franchisees.

Under the agreement, Yogurtland will deploy Aloha Cloud POS across its stores, supported by a comprehensive Back Of House (BOH) application and the NCR Voyix commerce platform. This cutting-edge solution will empower Yogurtland to achieve its business goals, from improving speed of service and menu consistency to driving more loyalty conversions through digital and on-premise channels.

A Strategic Partnership to Elevate Operations and Guest Experience

“Yogurtland’s decision to partner with NCR Voyix was driven by our shared vision for delivering stable, intuitive and high-growth solutions that meet the evolving need of today’s businesses,” said Benny Tadele, President, Restaurants of NCR Voyix. “With our enterprise-grade commerce platform and proven expertise, Yogurtland can streamline operations, enhance the customer journey, and harness data to make smarter and faster business decisions.”

Yogurtland faced ongoing challenges with its previous providers, including stability issues with software and hardware that diverted store managers’ time away from serving guests. By adopting NCR Voyix solutions, Yogurtland will address these challenges while enhancing the guest experience through faster service, more robust reporting, and intuitive cashier operations.

“Investing in a scalable, integrated technology platform was top priority for Yogurtland,” said Steve Henry, Director of Operations at Yogurtland. “Our goal was to find a partner that could help us deliver on our promise of exceptional customer experiences while empowering our teams with the tools they need to succeed. NCR Voyix stood out for their focus on operational efficiency, enterprise expertise, and ability to enable data-driven growth.”

Key Benefits of the NCR Voyix Partnership

Improved operational efficiency : NCR Voyix offers consistent stability across software and hardware, minimizing downtime and enabling managers to focus on delivering great service.

: NCR Voyix offers consistent stability across software and hardware, minimizing downtime and enabling managers to focus on delivering great service. Enhanced guest experience : Aloha Cloud POS simplified cashier operations with intuitive configurations and seamless integration, reducing friction and ensuring speed of service.

: Aloha Cloud POS simplified cashier operations with intuitive configurations and seamless integration, reducing friction and ensuring speed of service. Data-driven decision-making : with a more robust reporting engine, Yogurtland gains access to real-time sales data and key metrics, such as product waste, to make informed business decisions.

: with a more robust reporting engine, Yogurtland gains access to real-time sales data and key metrics, such as product waste, to make informed business decisions. Future-proof scalability : NCR Voyix’s enterprise commerce platform supports both front of house and back of house needs, offering the flexibility to drive menu consistency, run promotions and optimize marketing efforts.

: NCR Voyix’s enterprise commerce platform supports both front of house and back of house needs, offering the flexibility to drive menu consistency, run promotions and optimize marketing efforts. Loyalty and growth initiative: The platform enables Yogurtland to increase loyalty conversions by leveraging transactional and personalized data across digital and on-premise channels.

A Win for Yogurtland Stakeholders

Yogurtland’s investment in NCR Voyix reflects its commitment to delivering greater value to all stakeholders, from customers and employees to franchise owners and investors. By simplifying its technology footprint and reducing points of failure, Yogurtland can provide a seamless, low-friction experience that strengthens its market position and supports long-term growth.

“We’re excited to partner with NCR Voyix to lay the foundation for Yogurtland’s next chapter of innovation,” added Steve Henry. “Together we’re not just addressing today’s challenges; we’re building a future-ready solution that empowers every level of our business.”

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores and restaurant systems through experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe.

About Yogurtland

Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates their one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland’s premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.Yogurtland.com.

