YMCA of the Rockies Selects 15 Agilysys Software Solutions – Including Property Management (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS), Kiosk Check-in With Wristbands and Sales & Catering—to Transform Operations

-- End-to-end hospitality software ecosystem improves guest experience and increases operational efficiencies across two Colorado campuses, 300 activities and more than 2,000 beds --

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software and services, today announced that YMCA of the Rockies has chosen a wide range of Agilysys hospitality software solutions to modernize operations across its two destination campuses in Colorado: Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch. Across these two campuses, YMCA of the Rockies can host more than 5,000 guests at once, making it not only the largest property in YMCA’s portfolio but also one of the largest family and group resorts in the United States, capable of accommodating everything from small family vacations and reunions to conferences with hundreds of attendees.

Software technology capabilities had to meet requirements not only for scale, but also for diverse operations. The ecosystem of solutions was chosen to serve accommodations across lodges, cabins, yurts and campsites; dining formats ranging from sit-down, full-service restaurants to all-you-can-eat buffets to grab-and-go self-service food marts; and more than 300 guest activities ranging from guided hikes and horseback riding to more unusual or adventurous pursuits such as glass fusion, orienteering and dog sledding.

Jon DeLaCastro, Vice President of Information Technologies at YMCA of the Rockies, noted, “YMCA of the Rockies welcomes thousands of guests each week across our two campuses, and with that scale comes a unique need for seamless, intuitive operations. We set out to find a technology partner who could help us elevate the guest experience while simplifying workflows for our teams. After a thorough evaluation, we selected Agilysys as our long-term technology provider based on their ability to integrate lodging, dining, activities, and check-in into a single cohesive platform. These updates will offer our guests more contactless convenience, smoother activity coordination, and enhanced personalization.”

Following the extensive process, the evaluation team selected Agilysys for its breadth of software solutions that address end-to-end modernization; the depth and sophistication of each solution’s current functionality and pace of innovation; seamless integration across solutions; and the Company’s responsiveness, reputation for stability and ability to serve as a long-term technology partner.

Fifteen Agilysys software solutions form the foundation for modernizing operations and guest experiences across both campuses: Versa PMS; InfoGenesis POS; Residence Management; Sales & Catering; Book with the Mobile Guest App and a Group Landing Page; Pay; Express Mobile for check-in/check-out from guest mobile devices; Kiosk check-in/check-out with both key and wristband dispensing; Service to streamline tasks and enable direct guest-to-service interactions; Reserve for dining and activity selection and management; Retail; Gift Cards; Loyalty & Promotions and Digital Marketing for guest engagement; and DataMagine to digitize documents and workflows to improve efficiency and enhance compliance.

Mr. DeLaCastro observed, “Agilysys stood out as the right choice from the start. None of the others – even the very large companies – offered the full scope of solutions we needed. Choosing any other company would have made us responsible for establishing integrations, maintaining them and even more crucial than that – to drive future innovation across multiple software solutions when operational and guest experience improvements demand software enhancements in the future. We strongly preferred a proven, scalable platform to bring all technology together under one integrated system. Agilysys was the obvious choice, not only for its superior technology, but also for its partnership approach, collaborating with us to establish a technology foundation that supports not only our mission today, but also our continued growth.”

Agilysys software will elevate guest service through contactless check-in, mobile activity reservations, wristband-enabled access and payments, personalized promotions and on-demand service requests. By consolidating data across lodging, dining, activities and retail, management teams benefit from more accurate reports and faster insights, while guests enjoy seamless, memorable experiences that are easy to research and book.

Tim Hansen, Vice President, Sales, Hotels and Resorts for Agilysys commented, “It is an honor to partner with YMCA of the Rockies, whose scale and community mission make it a standout in hospitality. Their decision reflects the value of providing integrated, enterprise-ready solutions property-wide to optimize efficiency, unlock revenue and elevate guest experiences wholistically.”

About Agilysys, Inc.

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art hospitality technology software solutions and services that help organizations go beyond what they can accomplish with traditional property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions and food and beverage inventory and procurement systems. Modern, state-of-the-art solutions work standalone to provide best-in-class capabilities or together in a coordinated ecosystem that unifies data and workflows across a property, equipping staff members to delight guests, improve efficiency, and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com

Media:

Americas: Jen Reeves, 770-810-6007 jennifer.reeves@agilysys.com

Rest of World: Alan Edwards/Champion Communications +44 207 030 3818

agilysys@championcomms.com

Investors:

Jessica Hennessy, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6116 investorrelations@agilysys.com