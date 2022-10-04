Yext Appoints Evan Skorpen to its Board of Directors

Skorpen brings over a decade of industry experience overseeing investments in growth-stage technology companies.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boardofdirectors—Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it has appointed Evan Skorpen as an independent director on Yext’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Skorpen is a Partner and Public Portfolio Manager at Lead Edge Capital, a growth-stage investment fund.





“Evan has overseen investments in exceptional technology companies and has worked closely with their executives to drive operating efficiency, deepen their customer understanding, and accelerate business growth,” said Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board at Yext. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to Yext’s Board of Directors and look forward to his insights and contributions.”

Skorpen oversees all public market activities for Lead Edge Capital, which operates a public fund alongside its private equity investment vehicles. The firm was founded in 2011 and has been investing in both public and private growth-stage software, internet, and tech-enabled service businesses globally since its inception, with a track record that includes early investments in Uber Technologies Inc and Alibaba Group.

“I’m looking forward to being part of Yext’s continued success with my role on the Board,” said Evan Skorpen. “For years, Yext has leveraged its best-in-class technology to provide organizations around the world with digital experiences that exceed customer expectations and deliver accurate, timely information across hundreds of channels. These capabilities will only become more important with time and I couldn’t be more excited to join a forward-looking company that’s leading the way in digital innovation.”

Skorpen brings over 12 years’ experience overseeing and directing strategies at investment firms and has managed billions in total assets. At Lead Edge Capital, Skorpen oversees investments in companies with market capitalizations under $10 billion. Prior to Lead Edge Capital, Evan worked as an Associate at ValueAct Capital, a global investment firm managing capital on behalf of some of the world’s largest institutional investors like Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., and Equifax, Inc. Before that he was an associate at Hellman & Friedman and Bain & Company.

To learn more about Yext’s corporate governance, visit investors.yext.com.

About Yext



Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext’s Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

