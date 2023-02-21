<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire "Yes! That's the feature I wanted!" "Tel-No Search" app released to display...
Business Wire

“Yes! That’s the feature I wanted!” “Tel-No Search” app released to display search results for incoming calls with unknown phone numbers

di Business Wire

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DOKE Co. Ltd. released the free “Tel-No Search” Android app (URL: https://tel-no-search.com/) on the Google Play Store on Tuesday, February 7. That app displays search results for incoming calls with unknown phone numbers on the phone’s screen.


[Overview of the app]

  • App name

Tel-No Search

  • Function

Displays Google search results for phone numbers not in the phone’s contacts when calls are received from those numbers.

  • Devices supported

Android 9 or later

  • Google Play Store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.doke.telnosearch

  • Official site

https://tel-no-search.com/

[How to use the app]

After downloading the app, follow the on-screen instructions to allow permissions. Once setup is complete, the phone number search results will be displayed at incoming calls without having to open the application.

[Future outlook]

Looking ahead, while we are currently releasing a free version, we will soon be releasing a paid feature that will automatically record calls from numbers that are not in the contacts.

Furthermore, based on DOKE Co. Ltd.’s business concept of “changing the values of the world through business,” we have developed the “ViMeCa video message card with which anyone can easily record messages.” It is available in Japan and the US, and it has been well received with many YouTubers introducing it in their videos.

We will continue to actively develop our own new products and applications.

[Corporate overview]

Name: DOKE Co. Ltd.

URL: https://www.do-ke.jp/

Contacts

[Inquiries regarding this release]

DOKE Co. Ltd.

Email: info@do-ke.jp
Our staff is currently working remotely, so please submit inquiries via email.

Articoli correlati

Transaction Data Systems Launches Clinical Opportunities Solution Across Largest Network in Community Pharmacy

Business Wire Business Wire -
New enhancement brings instant access and ability to act on clinical opportunities to diversify pharmacy revenue ORLANDO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Data Systems...
Continua a leggere

Tachyum Enters Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Watad Energy & Communications Partnership

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Linux--Tachyum™ today announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement with Watad Energy &...
Continua a leggere

SugarCRM Powers Sales Automation for Fern Energy, Supercharges Customer Experience for the Energy Sector Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM today announced Fern Energy, a leading company in the energy sector, is leveraging the company’s award-winning...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Transaction Data Systems Launches Clinical Opportunities Solution Across Largest Network in Community Pharmacy

Business Wire