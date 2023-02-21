“Yes! That’s the feature I wanted!” “Tel-No Search” app released to display search results for incoming calls with unknown phone numbers

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DOKE Co. Ltd. released the free “Tel-No Search” Android app (URL: https://tel-no-search.com/) on the Google Play Store on Tuesday, February 7. That app displays search results for incoming calls with unknown phone numbers on the phone’s screen.





[Overview of the app]

App name

Tel-No Search

Function

Displays Google search results for phone numbers not in the phone’s contacts when calls are received from those numbers.

Devices supported

Android 9 or later

Google Play Store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.doke.telnosearch

Official site

https://tel-no-search.com/

[How to use the app]

After downloading the app, follow the on-screen instructions to allow permissions. Once setup is complete, the phone number search results will be displayed at incoming calls without having to open the application.

[Future outlook]

Looking ahead, while we are currently releasing a free version, we will soon be releasing a paid feature that will automatically record calls from numbers that are not in the contacts.



Furthermore, based on DOKE Co. Ltd.’s business concept of “changing the values of the world through business,” we have developed the “ViMeCa video message card with which anyone can easily record messages.” It is available in Japan and the US, and it has been well received with many YouTubers introducing it in their videos.

We will continue to actively develop our own new products and applications.

[Corporate overview]

Name: DOKE Co. Ltd.



URL: https://www.do-ke.jp/

Contacts

[Inquiries regarding this release]



DOKE Co. Ltd.



Email: info@do-ke.jp

Our staff is currently working remotely, so please submit inquiries via email.