Yes, JCPenney Expands Its Home Offerings with Two New Collections

From TikTok star Jenny Martinez’s culture-driven designs to Laura Ashley’s signature cottage charm, JCPenney delivers design-forward style for every room, every taste and every budget

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#JCPenney--JCPenney today announced the launch of two highly anticipated home collections that reinforce the retailer’s renewed authority in the category, and its commitment to making great style accessible to all. The expanded Jenny Martinez Home Collection brings the creator’s bold, culturally rooted aesthetic into every room of the house, while the in-store debut of Laura Ashley Home features the heritage brand’s romantic countryside charm with new exclusive designs available only at JCPenney – Yes, JCPenney.

Building on compelling momentum in its home business throughout 2025, JCPenney enters 2026 with a clear point of view: design-led style, trusted quality and remarkable value for America’s diverse working families. These new brands strengthen JCPenney’s home portfolio with distinct design identities ranging from expressive maximalism to classic English elegance, making it easier than ever for customers to find styles they love at prices that fit their lifestyles.

“Our strategy is simple: deliver standout design and quality at an exceptional value,” said Kevin McGhee, senior vice president and general merchandising manager, JCPenney. “With partners like Jenny Martinez and iconic brands like Laura Ashley, we’re saying yes to style, yes to affordability and yes to helping customers create homes they’re proud of, room by room.”

Jenny Martinez Brings “La Casa Como Corazón” to Every Room

With more than 3.7 million followers on TikTok, chef and content creator Jenny Martinez has built a deeply engaged community by celebrating culture, food and family. For more than two years, she has partnered exclusively with JCPenney to bring bold, accessible cookware and entertaining essentials to American kitchens, and now expands that vision throughout the home.

Inspired by her hometown of Chapala, Mexico, the expanded collection reflects the heritage, warmth and cultural pride at the center of Latino home traditions, where the home is more than a space – it’s the heart of family life.

“I love celebrating my Mexican heritage by sharing my favorite recipes with my followers, but the culture is so much more – it’s a lifestyle,” said Jenny Martinez. While the kitchen has always been the heart of my home, I’m now bringing that same passion and inspiration from my kitchen into every room. From bedding, throws, and pillows to the textures, patterns, and vibrant colors, this collection is about making your home beautiful!”

The Jenny Martinez Home Collection includes stainless steel and cast-iron cookware alongside richly patterned bedding, decorative pillows, throws and coordinating bath essentials, bringing her vibrant point of view to every corner of the home. The assortment also features artisan pieces such as authentic molcajetes and olla de barro. With price points starting at $17.99, the new bed and bath collection is designed for effortless mixing and layering, proof that expressive, meaningful design can also be affordable.

Laura Ashley Brings British Charm In-Store at JCPenney

Laura Ashley Home is stepping into JCPenney stores for the first time, marking a major milestone in the brand’s partnership with the retailer. While the brand has been available at jcpenney.com for several years, this in-store debut gives customers the opportunity to see, touch, and feel Laura Ashley’s iconic style which features exclusive designs created especially for JCPenney.

The collection showcases Laura Ashley’s signature British countryside aesthetic across bedding and bath, with romantic florals, soft pastels, and layered textures. From heirloom-inspired quilts to crisp percale sheets to ultra-soft throws, Laura Ashley Home delivers timeless elegance designed for everyday living, now making a distinctive statement in JCPenney stores nationwide at prices that make classic style attainable.

Both collections are available now at select JCPenney stores and online at jcpenney.com. The collections will be featured during JCPenney’s Presidents’ Day promotions (Feb. 2–22), just in time for peak home refresh season. Because when it comes to style and value, the answer is Yes, JCPenney.

About JCPenney

JCPenney, part of Catalyst Brands, is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

JCPenney Media

news-sm@catalystbrands.com