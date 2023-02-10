Yelp’s Product-Led Strategy Drove Strong 2022 Results

2022 Net Revenue reached a new high of $1.2 billion

2022 Net Income a positive $36 million

2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased to a record $270 million

Expects 2023 Net Revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion and Adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $290 million to $310 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2022 in the Q4 and Full Year 2022 Shareholder Letter available on its Investor Relations website at yelp-ir.com.

“We delivered a number of record financial results in 2022 thanks to the strong execution of our teams on our product-led strategy,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Record net revenue, driven by record advertising revenue from services businesses as well as in our most efficient sales channels, reflected strong advertiser demand across categories. We also reached record levels in the number of business locations that advertise on Yelp and the average amount each location spends, signaling that our product investments are paying off. Looking ahead, we’re confident in our plan to drive profitable growth over the long term as we deliver on our mission to connect consumers with local businesses.”

“Yelp’s strong performance in 2022 led to 16% year over year net revenue growth, reaching a record $1.2 billion,” said David Schwarzbach, Yelp’s chief financial officer. “These results demonstrate the strength of our broad-based local advertising platform and the momentum across our strategic initiatives. In 2023, we plan to continue our disciplined investments to drive shareholder value over the long term.”

2022 Key Business Highlights

Yelp’s product-led business model drove a number of record results in 2022, even as macro challenges persisted:

Net revenue increased by 16% year over year to a record $1.2 billion, near the high end of Yelp’s outlook range provided in November 2022 and $14 million above the high end of the company’s initial outlook range provided in February 2022.

Net income decreased by approximately $3 million year over year to positive $36 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 10% year over year to a record $270 million, at the midpoint of Yelp’s outlook ranges provided in February and November 2022, representing a 23% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Strong advertiser demand drove this record revenue performance across categories and channels. Total advertising revenue increased by 15% year over year to a record $1.1 billion, reflecting balanced growth in paying advertising locations and average revenue per location. Paying advertising locations for the year increased by 7% compared to 2021.

In Services, Yelp demonstrated consistent year-over-year growth throughout 2022, resulting in a record $694 million of advertising revenue from Services businesses for the year. The company reported the 10th consecutive quarter of growth in average revenue per location in these categories. Advertiser demand was particularly robust in the Home Services category, where annual revenue increased by approximately 20% year over year and at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 20% from 2019.

Advertising revenue from Restaurants, Retail & Other businesses increased by 17% year over year to $441 million, primarily driven by growth in paying advertising locations.

Advertising revenue from each of Yelp’s most efficient channels, Self-serve and Multi-location, grew by approximately 25% year over year in 2022.

Ad clicks for the year decreased by 8% from 2021, a year that benefited from reopening tailwinds and elevated consumer spending. Average CPC for the year increased by 27% as advertiser demand for Yelp’s valuable, high-intent clicks was robust, demonstrated by records in both paying advertising locations and average revenue per location for the year.

On the consumer side of Yelp’s business, demand remained below pre-pandemic levels as consumers visited many types of businesses less frequently. In 2022, app unique devices were flat compared to 2021. The company also reported an increase in average review submission frequency among users, who contributed 21 million new reviews in 2022, up 3% from the prior year. This resulted in more than 265 million cumulative reviews as of December 31, up 9% year over year.

Outlook

The company expects 2023 Net revenue will be in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion as it continues executing on its strategic initiatives. The company also expects Adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $290 million to $310 million.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Yelp’s future performance and its investment plans, including the ability of its investments and initiatives to drive profitable long-term growth and shareholder value, that are based on its current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties.

Yelp’s actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:

macroeconomic uncertainty — including related to inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain issues, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it — and its effect on consumer behavior, user activity and advertiser spending;

the impact of fears or actual outbreaks of disease, including COVID-19 and any variants thereof, and any resulting changes in consumer behavior, economic conditions or governmental actions;

Yelp’s ability to maintain and expand its base of advertisers, particularly if the modest increase in churn in the second half of 2022 substantially worsens and/or consumer demand significantly degrades;

Yelp’s ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote work force and attract and retain key talent;

Yelp’s limited operating history in an evolving industry; and

Yelp’s ability to generate and maintain sufficient high-quality content from its users.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences also include, but are not limited to, those factors that could affect Yelp’s business, operating results and stock price included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Yelp’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q at yelp-ir.com or the SEC’s website at sec.gov.

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,379 $ 479,783 Short-term marketable securities 94,244 — Accounts receivable, net 131,902 107,358 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,467 57,536 Total current assets 595,992 644,677 Property, equipment and software, net 77,224 83,857 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,392 140,785 Goodwill 102,328 105,128 Intangibles, net 8,997 10,673 Other non-current assets 133,989 65,408 Total assets $ 1,015,922 $ 1,050,528 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 137,950 $ 119,620 Operating lease liabilities — current 39,674 40,237 Deferred revenue 5,200 4,156 Total current liabilities 182,824 164,013 Operating lease liabilities — long-term 86,661 127,979 Other long-term liabilities 36,113 7,218 Total liabilities 305,598 299,210 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 1,649,692 1,522,572 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,545 ) (11,090 ) Accumulated deficit (923,823 ) (760,164 ) Total stockholders’ equity 710,324 751,318 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,015,922 $ 1,050,528

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 309,103 $ 273,400 $ 1,193,506 $ 1,031,839 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue(1) 28,483 24,045 105,705 78,097 Sales and marketing(1) 126,357 113,379 514,927 454,224 Product development(1) 72,225 70,384 305,561 276,473 General and administrative(1) 37,967 28,859 164,108 135,816 Depreciation and amortization 10,687 17,140 44,852 55,683 Restructuring — — — 32 Total costs and expenses 275,719 253,807 1,135,153 1,000,325 Income from operations 33,384 19,593 58,353 31,514 Other income, net 3,478 626 8,425 2,204 Income before income taxes 36,862 20,219 66,778 33,718 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 16,717 (2,971 ) 30,431 (5,953 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 20,145 $ 23,190 $ 36,347 $ 39,671 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 70,001 72,955 70,867 74,221 Diluted 71,607 76,054 73,402 78,616 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 1,060 $ 1,029 $ 4,761 $ 4,302 Sales and marketing 8,160 7,703 33,621 32,335 Product development 20,090 19,817 86,871 81,624 General and administrative 7,027 6,584 30,837 33,418 Total stock-based compensation $ 36,337 $ 35,133 $ 156,090 $ 151,679

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 36,347 $ 39,671 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,852 55,683 Provision for doubtful accounts 25,006 14,574 Stock-based compensation 156,090 151,679 Noncash lease cost 32,810 39,339 Deferred income taxes (56,621 ) (9,190 ) Amortization of deferred contract cost 18,827 14,613 Asset impairment 10,464 11,164 Noncash gain on lease termination — (11,485 ) Other adjustments, net 1,036 392 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (49,555 ) (33,535 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (36,032 ) (49,246 ) Operating lease liabilities (40,057 ) (41,008 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 49,142 30,004 Net cash provided by operating activities 192,309 212,655 Investing Activities Purchases of marketable securities — available-for-sale (127,080 ) — Sales and maturities of marketable securities — available-for-sale 32,821 — Purchases of property, equipment and software (31,979 ) (28,282 ) Other investing activities 94 632 Net cash used in investing activities (126,144 ) (27,650 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans 23,497 24,984 Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards (61,023 ) (62,545 ) Repurchases of common stock (200,006 ) (262,928 ) Net cash used in financing activities (237,532 ) (300,489 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,136 ) (415 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (173,503 ) (115,899 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 480,641 596,540 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 307,138 $ 480,641

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements made during the above referenced webcast may include information relating to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a “non-GAAP financial measure.”

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: provision for (benefit from) income taxes; other income, net; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; and, in certain periods, certain other income and expense items, such as restructuring costs, impairment charges and net gain on lease termination. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Yelp’s financial results as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). In particular, Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Some of these limitations are:

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Yelp’s working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of the recording or release of valuation allowances or tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to Yelp;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account any income or costs that management determines are not indicative of ongoing operating performance, such as restructuring costs, impairment charges and net gain on lease termination; and

other companies, including those in Yelp’s industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial performance measures, net income (loss) and Yelp’s other GAAP results.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the calculation of net income margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited):

Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 20,145 $ 23,190 $ 36,347 $ 39,671 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 16,717 (2,971 ) 30,431 (5,953 ) Other income, net (3,478 ) (626 ) (8,425 ) (2,204 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,687 17,140 44,852 55,683 Stock-based compensation 36,337 35,133 156,090 151,679 Restructuring — — — 32 Asset impairment(1) — — 10,464 11,164 Gain on lease termination, net(1) — (3,748 ) — (3,748 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,408 $ 68,118 $ 269,759 $ 246,324 Net revenue $ 309,103 $ 273,400 $ 1,193,506 $ 1,031,839 Net income margin 7 % 8 % 3 % 4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26 % 25 % 23 % 24 %

(1) Recorded within general and administrative expenses on our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

