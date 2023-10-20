Home Business Wire Yelp Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

Yelp Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, November 2, 2023.


Yelp will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted on its investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Yelp will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its third quarter results starting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from Yelp’s investor relations website at the same web address as above.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (yelp.com) is a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. Millions of people rely on Yelp for useful and trusted local business information, reviews and photos to help inform their spending decisions. As a one-stop local platform, Yelp helps consumers easily discover, connect and transact with businesses across a broad range of categories by making it easy to request a quote for a service, book a table at a restaurant, and more. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in 2004.

Contacts

Yelp Investor Relations

Kate Krieger

ir@yelp.com

Articoli correlati

Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Green Dot to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 9th

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss third quarter...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php