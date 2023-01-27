Yelp Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Yelp will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted on its investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Yelp will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results starting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from Yelp’s investor relations website at the same web address as above.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With trusted local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

Contacts

Yelp Investor Relations



Kate Krieger



ir@yelp.com