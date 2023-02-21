Yamaha Motor and Yamaha to Jointly Exhibit at SXSW 2023

— Experiential installation that reproduces the Kando pursued by both Yamahas through science and art —

IWATA, Japan & HAMAMATSU, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272) and Yamaha Corporation (TOKYO:7951) are pleased to announce their collaborative participation in the South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW 2023) festival for media, music, and technologies to be held from March 10 to 19, 2023 in Austin, Texas, USA. The two Yamahas will put on an experiential installation (an interactive artwork) called “What revs your heart and makes waves?” at the Creative Industries Expo held during the event from March 12 to 15.





The installation has two people experience it at the same time, with players experiencing the Kando* envisioned by both Yamaha Motor and Yamaha Corporation through non-verbal and intuitive communication between each other. The purpose of this exhibit is to deepen the understanding of the core value sought by both Yamahas together with visitors who experience the installation, so that the Yamaha brand as a whole can deliver even greater Kando to customers.

The design departments of both Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Corporation collaborated with Dr. Mark Changizi and the California Institute of Technology’s Shinsuke Shimojo Laboratory as research partners to create an experience of Kando, a sensation common to the corporate philosophies of both Yamahas. The team is working together to explore how to further clarify the essences of the experience itself through science and art as well as how it can be reproduced. The “What revs your heart and makes waves?” installation for SXSW 2023 is a prototype fusing science and art and was created as part of this research.

*Kando is a Japanese word for the simultaneous feelings of deep satisfaction and intense excitement that we experience when we encounter something of exceptional value.

Exhibition Overview

Date: March 12–15, 2023 (Creative Industries Expo)

Location: Austin Convention Center (Austin, Texas, USA)

Booth Number: 1126

SXSW 2023 Official Website: https://www.sxsw.com/

