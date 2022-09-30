<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Xylem to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its third quarter 2022 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (800) 343-5172 (US) or +1 (785) 424-1789 (INTL) (ID # XYLQ322) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from November 1, 2022, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until November 8, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 839-9881 or +1 (402) 220-3100.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Contacts

Houston Spencer (Media)

+1 (914) 240-3046

Houston.Spencer@xylem.com

Andrea van der Berg (Investors)

+1 (202) 869-9151

Andrea.vanderBerg@xylem.com

