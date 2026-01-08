Xylem to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 10, 2026

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LetsSolveWater--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on February 10, 2026. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (866) 777-2509 (US) or +1 (412) 317-5413 (INTL) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from February 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until February 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (855) 669-9658 or +1 (412) 317-0088 (INTL) (Access Code #3280652).

